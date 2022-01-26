who is Milan’s new goal for defense and at what point is the negotiation with Schalke 04

Sven Botman will not move from Lille in January and therefore Milan are forced to change objectives to reinforce their defense in January. In recent weeks, there has often been talk of the possible arrival of the Rossoneri on loan from some redundancies of the top European clubs (Bailly of Manchester United and Diallo of PSG for example), but in the end in via Aldo Rossi they decided to focus on a young man who it can also represent an investment for the future.

CAREER – At the moment, the hottest name is Malick Thiaw, Schalke 04 defender. Born on 8 August 2001 in Düsseldorf to a Senegalese father and Finnish mother, he grew up in the youth sectors of TV Kalkum-Wittlaer (2006-2009). , Fortuna Düsseldorf (2009-2010), Bayer 04 Leverkusen (2010-2011) and Borussia Mönchengladbach (2011-2015), before joining Schalke 04 in 2015. In early 2020, the German footballer with Finnish citizenship was promoted to first team and on 7 March of the same year he made his professional debut in the Bundesliga: at 18 years, 6 months and 28 days, Thiaw entered the field in the 90th minute in place of Jonjoe Kenny in the match against Hoffenheim (1 -1 the final result). In the following season, Malick made 22 appearances, while in the current one he played 21 games so far, all as a starter, between the championship (German second division) and the German Cup. In this year, Thiaw has also become a staple of the German Under 21 team.

FEATURES AND COMPETITION – 191 cm tall, he is a rocky central defender, but also gifted with good individual technique. Obviously he is still very young and therefore has ample room for growth, especially from a tactical point of view. Despite playing in the German Serie B, Thiaw is attracting the attention of several clubs: in fact, in addition to Milan, the Schalke 04 defender also likes Naples, West Ham and Everton.

THE POINT ON THE NEGOTIATION – In via Aldo Rossi, it is a profile that is very popular, but it will not be easy to snatch him from the Gelsenkirchen club that asks for 8-10 million euros for his card, a figure too high for Milan who would not want to invest more than 5 -6 million. The fact that there are other teams interested in him does not help the Rossoneri to obtain a “discount” from Schalke 04. The contacts between the two companies are continuous in these hours, but if the Germans do not lower their request, the deal is very difficult. will go to port.