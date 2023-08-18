Who Is Millie Bobby Brown’s Future Husband Jake Bongiovi? , Vogue Spain

They have been one of the most trolled couples since few months. Actress Millie Bobby Brown And Jake Bongiovi They got engaged last April and announced it through their social networks. After a relationship of two years, the very young actors were ready to take the big step. A picture of the two of them hugging would be the one to announce the good news. “I’ve been in love with you for three years, darling. I want them all from now on”, wrote the actress as the foot of the black and white image. Bongiovi responded with two pictures with the words below: “Forever.” who is the key star’s fiancee stranger things, We tell you.

Jake Bongiovi, a good family guy.

Born 21 years ago from now, Jake Bongiovi found fame from the day he came into the world. This young man is the youngest of three children of a world music star bon jovi And he is used to shining. He attended the Brooklyn School and enrolled at Syracuse University in the suburban city of New York. This happened in 2020 and since then he has not thought of finishing his studies though he is preparing to make the jump to the big screen. He will make his film debut as a hero sweetheartsa teen comedy in which he shares the shots kiranan shipka, In addition, she signed as a model for IMG Models, the primary agency of Kate Moss or Caroline Murphy.

When did your relationship with Millie Bobby Brown begin?

The two had met a little more than two years ago. It was at the 2022 BAFTA Awards that she made her red carpet debut. Since then both have appeared in public several times. Their engagement announcement was not without controversy and quickly went viral on the net. the reason? Bongiovi was then 21 and Brown was 19. He was too young for public opinion.