Who is Mj Rodriguez first trans actress to win a Golden Globe

“It’s crazy to think that before Poses none of this was even a thought in anyone’s mind, ”he said long ago MJ Rodriguez to the Guardian and these words of his are even more true today since became the first trans actress to win a Golden Globe. “We had never been to those spaces, on those sets, in Hollywood,” and no trans person had ever received awards for their performance in a television series. This was the power of Poses: his real commitment to representation. This is the TV series with the largest number of trans people in history, all of different origins. “Thank you!” Rodriguez wrote on Instagram celebrating the victory, «This is a door that opens for many other young talents. They will see that it is more than possible ».

“They will see that a young black Latina from Newark, New Jersey who had a dream to change minds did it WITH LOVE,” wrote the actress who also improvised a live Instagram to give a thank you speech. This year, in fact, the Golden Globes took place away from the spotlight with no red carpet, no stage, no live announcements due to Covid, but also following a funding scandal involving the organizers of the event. Rodriguez was nominated together with Uzo Aduba for Treatment, Jennifer Aniston for The Morning Show, Christine Baranski for The Good Fight And Elisabeth Moss for The Handmaid’s Tale. She won Best Actress in a Drama Series for her role as Blanca in Poses.

Blanca is one of the most loved characters of the Netflix series dedicated to ball culture and the LGBT + community in New York in the 80s. She is a mother to the chosen family that she builds around herself and with her constant kindness and altruism she supports everyone. that falter even as AIDS begins to wreak havoc on the community. Today Rodriguez tells al Guardian of having surpassed his role in Poses and to be projected towards new projects. “I am happy though that that script came to life through my mouth because I don’t think I would have been able to fully understand my life without those pages.. For many of us these were our first roles, especially as women of color, and I make sure I keep Blanca on my shoulder, in my pocket or purse. Wherever I need her, I take her with me. ‘

