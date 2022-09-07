Who is Morfydd Clark, the new Galadriel?

20 years later Cate Blanchett stops being Galadriel in The Lord of the Rings. She now casts the character in a 33-year-old Welsh actress who plays a more warrior, active and obsessive version of the unforgettable elf in The Rings of Power, the prequel to The Lord of the Rings that can be seen on Amazon Prime Video.

the galadriel of Morfydd Clark crosses the centuries of the Second Age of the Sun, prior to the time in which the film trilogy took place, seeking avenge the death of his older brother at the hands of Sauron. To give us an idea, the forces of evil have long been defeated, and Middle-earth lives a long period of peace, but Galadriel does not rest in the persecution of the dark lord in whose existence only she seems to believe.

The new and powerful war dimension of Galadriel, which takes on a role equivalent to that which Aragorn (Viggo Mortensen) could have in Peter Jackson’s films, is part of the effort of JD Payne and Patrick McKay, the showrunners of ‘The Rings of Power’ , to do an inclusive series and adjusted to the spirit of the moment, where the strong female characters and racial diversity -represented by the elf Arondir by the Puerto Rican Ismael Cruz Córdova, or by Míriel, the queen regent of Númenor, who is played by the actress of Ghanaian origin Cynthia Addai-Robinson-. All this without distorting the universe of The Lord of the Rings.

A path marked by theater

Born in Sweden in 1990 to a Welsh mother and a Scottish father, When he was only two years old, he moved with his family to Great Britain.. She grew up in Cardiff, where she had to face the consequences of aggravated dyslexia with attention deficit disorder since she was a child, something that was an added complication to her studies.

However, when he was only 16, he dropped out of school, but the theater will mark the path to follow. He managed to enter the Welsh National Youth Company, and then continued his training at the prestigious and now defunct Drama Center London. In her first professional role, a premonition of the one that she promises to consecrate her worldwide, she played Blodeuwedd, Flowery Face, a character from Welsh mythology. Since then, she has been performing competently in the demanding theatrical scene of her country, representing juliet or giving the reply to the double Oscar winner Glenda Jackson in a staging of ‘King Lear’ at the Old Vic.

jump to the movies

In 2014 made the leap to the cinema participating in the version of Madame Bovary directed by Sophie Barthes and starring Mia Wasikowska. They followed The Falling, Love and Friendship, Pride and Prejudice and Zombies, The Man Who Invented Christmas, The Incredible Story of David Copperfield or the HBO series Dark Materials.

But his takeoff came with Saint Maud (2019), an acclaimed film in which she plays a pious nurse obsessed with saving the soul of a terminally ill patient. A job that earned him, among other awards, the BAFTA 2021 for the best Welsh actress of the year and placed her among the British interpreters of the moment.

Embarking on the overwhelming tour to promote the most expensive series in history, Clark has in portfolio, among other projects, the role of Ophelia in a new film version of Hamlet. But before her, in October, she will reunite with her fellow Rings of Power, with whom she has forged a close relationship, to film the second season.

