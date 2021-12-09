Who is most protected against covid variants?

For the Omicron variant, scientists are working to understand if it could be more dangerous and, above all, if it is capable of evading vaccines. Vaccine immunity has been severely tested by the various covid variants that have emerged over time, which fortunately, however, have so far been kept at bay (at least as regards the more severe forms of the disease). Now a study published in mBio suggests that those who have been infected with the disease and then received a dose of the vaccine are more protected against the coronavirus variants of covid than those who have only been vaccinated or just infected.

Combinations. The researchers compared the antibodies of partially or fully vaccinated patients who had never contracted covid, with those of patients infected before May 2020 (i.e. before the appearance of any variant): in both cases, protection against new variants was low, while that against the original SARS-CoV-2 strain remained high.

Multiple encounters. However, the results changed radically in the case of patients infected before May 2020 and vaccinated the following year: in this case the antibodies protected both from the original strain and from the new variants. “This discovery confirms that the antibodies are strengthened by being exposed several times to the antigens of the virus,” explains Otto Yang, one of the authors, who points out: “they not only increase in quantity, but also improve their quality.”