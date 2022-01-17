Who is Mr Binance, the man who became a multi-billionaire with Bitcoins in a few years?

The story of Changpeng Ziao, founder of the cryptocurrency exchange platform Binance, who in just 5 years has seen his assets grow to 100 billion, becoming the richest man in the world of cryptocurrencies and the 11th richest man of the world in absolute terms.



Virtual money, but real wealth. This could be the summary of the story of Changpeng Ziao, founder and CEO of Binance, the largest cryptocurrency exchange platform, founded in 2017 and which in 5 years, thanks to the boom in virtual coins, has grown exponentially, bringing Ziao’s assets to 100 billion.

The career of the Chinese entrepreneur, however, does not arise from investments that are as fortunate as they are improvised, but from one deep knowledge of the sector; this has allowed him to move with dexterity in an area as interesting and full of prospects as it is still poorly regulated and exposed to risks and regulatory interventions by the States.

In fact, net of the history of “billionaire who worked at McDonald’s“(Ziao in his youth worked in the well-known American fast food chain), his skills derive from a specialized training in the sector and from having worked, before founding his business, for the Tokyo Stock Exchange and for the trading sector of Bloomberg LP

The idea born during a poker game

The idea of ​​investing in the cryptocurrency sector was born during a poker game: in 2013 the entrepreneur, Chinese by birth and Canadian by adoption, was in Shanghai together with investor Ron Cao and BTC China CEO Bobby Lee. The two invited him to invest 10% of its assets in cryptocurrencies.

Since that game, Ziao has gone much further into the world of digital currencies; in fact, rather than limiting itself to an investment of part of its assets, he founded his own company, Binance in fact, with which it has established itself as the main intermediary in digital coin exchanges at a global level.

However, its assets are not limited to Binance’s market value; in fact the count does not take into account his own personal holdings (i.e. its cryptocurrency portfolio), which includes both the currencies of others, and those of Binance (Binance Coin) which in 2021 saw a growth of 1,300%.

However, one of the main obstacles, both for Binance and for the entire cryptocurrency sector, is the lack of clear regulations; in fact, since it is a new sector with an extremely rapid development, the States are not always able to propose in the right time rules that can regulate the sector.

This has led to repercussions for Ziao’s company, even in our country. In fact in 2021 Consob spoke on Binance, stating that the platform is not authorized to provide investment services or activities in Italy and inviting investors to exercise the utmost caution.