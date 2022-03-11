Who is Nadia Ferreira, the beauty queen who stole the heart of Marc Anthony

The singer Mark Anthony The 53-year-old is one of the Latin artists who achieved international fame and today is widely followed by the public in all corners of the globe. He is currently on tour in Mexico and has just released a new album called ‘PallaVoy’.

It was precisely in a Greek restaurant in Mexico where Marc Anthony was seen with his new girlfriend, Miss Paraguay, Nadia Ferrera who has been living in this city for a long time. The model was one step away from winning the crown of the international beauty queen that was finally in the hands of Harnaaz Sandhu.

