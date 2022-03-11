Who is Nadia Ferreira, the beauty queen who stole the heart of Marc Anthony

The singer Mark Anthony The 53-year-old is one of the Latin artists who achieved international fame and today is widely followed by the public in all corners of the globe. He is currently on tour in Mexico and has just released a new album called ‘PallaVoy’.

It was precisely in a Greek restaurant in Mexico where Marc Anthony was seen with his new girlfriend, Miss Paraguay, Nadia Ferrera who has been living in this city for a long time. The model was one step away from winning the crown of the international beauty queen that was finally in the hands of Harnaaz Sandhu.

Nadia Ferrera. Source: instagram @nadiatferreira

Mark Anthony and Nadia Ferreira were seen very affectionate in this restaurant that held a Greek party, they held hands, kissed, danced and did the ritual of broken dishes, very traditional in Greece. The singer met the model when she participated in the video clip of her latest song ‘Nada de nada’.

For international women’s day, Mark Anthony He shared a photo of Nadia Ferreira in his Instagram stories in front of his more than 11 million followers and wrote: “Congratulations queen. Especially today on Women’s Day,” to which she immediately replied, “Thank you Tony!”

Marc Anthony’s greeting to his new girlfriend. Source: instagram @marcanthony

Nadia Ferrera She is 22 years old and has an extensive career as a model, she has been the cover girl of important international magazines such as Harper’s Bazaar, Cosmopolitan, L’Officiel and has paraded on the catwalks of New York, Milan, and Paris. She also runs a family business that seeks to support women who suffer domestic violence.