Who is Nat Wolff, the actor who was seen with Selena Gomez

Several Social media users showed interest in Selena Gomez’s relationship with actor Nat Wolff. Because on July 3, the singer was caught in the company of the actoras they got into a car at Sunset Tower, a historic building in Hollywood.

As we know, on several occasions, Selena Gomez has been romantically linked to various celebrities. So any appearance of the singer and actress with a celebrity becomes news, arousing the interest of her followers.

However, Selena Gomez has kept her private life out of the public eye, so several users assume that the meeting with the actor Nat Wolff is a reunion of friends.

Because Selena Gomez and Nat Wolff were co-workers on the set of the movie Misbehaviorwhere both were protagonists.

Who is Nat Wolff?

Nat Wolff is a 27-year-old actor from Los Angeles., Calif. Although he is known for his film career in teen movies, he is also a left-handed musician, singer, songwriter, and keyboard player.

He was the leader of the gang The Naked Brothers Band and starred in a Nickelodeon series which bears the same name as the band. So far, it is considered that his most prominent role it was Isaac’s in the film Under the same star Y Paper cities with model Cara Delevingne.

At the age of 5 Nat already played the piano and was interested in musiche started writing his own songs and by the time he was in preschool he built a band called The Silver Boulders together with his friends.

He began his Off-Broadway acting career with a minor role in his mother’s play Getting Into Heaven in 2003 and in the Off-Broadway production of Heartbeat to Baghdad in 2004.

What is your relationship with Selena Gomez?

As we already mentioned, the actor worked in 2014 with actress Selena Gomez in the film Misbehavior. Nat plays Rick Stevens, a young man obsessed with rock star singer Nina Pennington, who is played by Selena.

Then now, users in social networks interpret the appearance of Selena Gomez and Nat Wolff as a reunion of friends, just as he did with actress Jennifer Stone, the actress who played Harper Finkle in the Disney series, The Wizards of Waverly Place.

wgp

​

​