Who is Natasha Bassett, the alleged new girlfriend of Elon Musk?

Elon Musk is a very busy man. But he also has time for love as evidenced by his busy personal life. After the recent divorce from Grimes, he has already felt butterflies in his stomach again. The culprit is Natasha Bassett, an Australian actress who has already flown on the Tesla founder’s private jet.

At the moment neither of them has confirmed the relationship. Instead, HollywoodLife cites a source close to the couple confirming that the 2021 Person of the Year and the actress are together. What is certain is that not just anyone gets on Musk’s private jet and Basset has been photographed getting off it accompanied by the South African.





An actress trying to break through

Basset, who is 27 years old, is originally from Sydney but since 2019 she is one more New Yorker. She moved to the Big Apple to train as an actress and find new opportunities in the world of acting, which she has been in since she was 14 years old after having a role in Romeo and Juliet at the Australian Theater for Young People.

Musk’s new partner has also shared a project with big stars like George Clooney and Scarlett Johansson. The Australian coincided with them in Hail Caesar!. Although her most important role so far is putting herself in the shoes of Britney Spears herself in Britney Ever Aftera film about the life of the singer that did not even have her approval.





Basset’s most recent job has been playing Dixie Locke, Elvis Presley’s first girlfriend, for the film Elviswhich will be released in June and in which he shares scenes with Tom Hanks.

Basset, as he has shown in a long Instagram post, is an environmentalist who believes that humanity is overexploiting the Earth. In this aspect, he thinks the same as Musk, who considers that the planet will not be able to give more of itself and at some point it will have to move to Mars so that humanity can continue to exist.

Will the distance be an insurmountable obstacle again?

The new relationship between Musk and Basset should not affect the relationship that the tycoon has with Grimes, his former partner and mother of his son X Æ A-Xii. Both continue to maintain a great relationship after the separation and Musk himself has assured on more than one occasion that they are very fond of each other, that they see each other frequently and that they have ended well.





Among the reasons for the breakup was the distance between the two. He travels constantly while she was mostly in Los Angeles. Taking into account that these factors have already cost him a separation, it will be necessary to see how the new couple manages this inconvenience.