Who is Ncuti Gatwa, the new Time Lord in the iconic series ‘Doctor Who’?

Who has seen the series sex education has been fixed on Ncuti Gatwa. His character, the protagonist’s best friend, is full of life, a sense of humor, passion, security and a lot of personality. It is, without a doubt, one of the performances that stands out from this successful British series co-produced by Netflix. But Gatwa was a little known face (so are most of his co-stars) and that was no coincidence. The actor had been unlucky before playing Eric, so much so that for a time he lived on friends’ couches because he was homeless. But this role opened doors for him… and how! It was recently announced that Gatwa will be the new Lord of Time in the mythical and long-running British series Doc Who.

The Rwandan-Scottish actor will be the first black man (there was already a black female doctor a few years ago) to play this legendary character, which has launched so many actors. The choice of him has been received with quite good spirits (although let’s not forget that, nowadays, any decision about beloved fictional characters tends to generate controversies of all kinds). And it is that Doctor Who it is an institution in the UK and in the world of science fiction; in a series that makes careers and that has marked decades of fiction with its influence (even if you don’t know it).

But who is Ncuti Gatwa? This young actor was born in Rwanda, but when he was only two years old he left his country for Scotland (he was fleeing the genocide that took place in 1994). There he grew up and at the age of 17 he considered, for the first time, being an actor. He studied at the Royal Conservatory in Scotland and then moved to London to pursue his future.

As Eric, his best known character so far. | Image via Netflix.

That future did not come. Gatwa obtained some roles in the theater, such as Demetrio in Summer night Dream, by Emma Rice; and small roles in series like Bob Servant either Stonemouth; but the truth is that he was consuming his savings and things didn’t seem to take off. He worked for a while at Harrod’s and after running out of money he had to choose to stay on friends’ sofas. Nothing seemed to be going right. And then a friend lent him money to go to the audition that changed his life.

Eric Effiong made him famous overnight. In the hours that his plane arrived from New York (where Netflix took the cast to promote the first season) to London, his social following had increased by several hundred thousand.

At the Choice Awards in March. | Photo: Javier Rojas / Zuma Press / Contact Photo.

In 2021 he released a movie in which he plays Felicity Jones’s roommate, the last love letter and has gone on to play Eric in subsequent seasons of the sexuality comedy that made him famous.

And now he will be the Lord of Time. And he also has a role in the new movie Barbiedirected by Greta Gerwig and currently in the process of filming.

Everything seems to shine on the horizon of Gatwa. And, seeing his talent, it was about time.