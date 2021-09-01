who is Neil Armstrong? Age, career, private life

Ryan Gosling is one of the most famous and recognizable Hollywood movie actors, who saw his acting career start as a child. He has taken part in numerous successful films and is also a musician. He interpreted Neil Armostrong in the movie The First Man.

Ryan Thomas Gosling was born in London, Canada on November 12, 1980 from a family of blue-collar workers, he entered the entertainment world in the early 90’s by joining the The Mickey Mouse Club where he will be a singer and dancer, working together with other future stars such as Christina Aguilera, Justin Timberlake, Britney Spears and Keri Russell, while from the second half of the 90s he took part in various Canadian productions before moving to New Zealand where he played a young Hercules in the series Young Hercules before making his film debut with My friend Frankenstein while in 2001 he is the protagonist of the film The Believer. From then on he plays a considerable number of different roles in blockbuster films such as Blue Valentine, The Ides of March, The Nice Guys, La La land, The First Man and many others. In 2014 he made his debut as a director and screenwriter in Lost River.

Ryan Gosling he was withdrawn from school due to several bullying incidents and for this he was educated by his mother, who like her husband are Mormons, I believe not shared by Ryan.

He was engaged to Sandra Bullock for some years, from 2004 to 2007 instead it was linked to Rachel McAdams. Since 2011 he has been engaged to Eva Mendes, which made him the father of Esmeralda And Amanda Lee. The couple got married in a very private ceremony in 2016.

Ryan is also very socially engaged.