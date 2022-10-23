Who is Neymar talking about? “In the most difficult moment of my life he said that he would be by my side…”

ANDthe front of the PSG French, Neymar juniorthanked this Saturday the Brazilian President Jair Bolsonarofor having supported him at the time “more difficult” of his life and stated that this is one of the reasons for supporting his re-election.

“I took a stand and never said it, but in the most difficult moment of my life the president was the first to publicly say he would be by my side,” he said. Neymar when opening together with the president a transmission in Youtubeplanned to last 22 continuous hours.

“Without knowing each other personally, (Bolsonaro) showed affection and he put his chest and face forward believing in me and now I’m doing the same”, added the forward of the Brazilian team.

Without specifying which moment of his life he was referring to, Neymar reaffirmed support for Bolsonaro’s candidacywho will contest the second round of elections on October 30 against former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

Bolsonaro defended Neymar from a rape accusation

In 2019, Bolsonaro publicly came out in defense of Neymar when the footballer was accused by a Brazilian model of having raped her in a hotel in the French capital, in a case that was filed for lack of evidence.

Neymar appealed to other public figures who voted for Bolsonaro to openly support him in front of his followers.

I ask young people to follow the hearts of their parents and do what they have to do for Brazil

Bolsonaro”is the right guy to lead our Brazil and we are seeing what he is doing and what he can still improve. I ask young people to follow the hearts of their parents and do what they have to do for Brazil.”

Neymar Jr. poses with the president of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro.Twitter

“What motivated me to expose myself – to declare his support for Bolsonaro – are the values ​​that the president proclaims: family and freedoms. That is why I call on all the others who want to position themselves and have the freedom to express their feelings, “he said.

Other figures like Ronaldinho Gaúcho, Felipe Melo, Rivaldo, Romario, Lucas Moura, Robinho, Renato Gaúcho and the ‘King’ of futsal Falcaoamong others, have declared their vote in favor of Bolsonaro.

With Bolsonaro re-elected and Brazil champion in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, everyone will be happy

“It is facing and not being afraid to fight. With Bolsonaro re-elected and Brazil champion (in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar) everyone will be happy. The feeling of using our flag and our colors is a great prideNeymar said.

For his part, Bolsonaro thanked the support and “example” by Neymar, who, in turn, declared that when he was a child, before reaching the lower divisions of Santos, he was a fan of Palmeiras, the team of preference of the ruler.

The “liberty super live“, in which artists, athletes and politicians who support Bolsonaro participate for 22 hours in a row, will be closed on Sunday by the popular singer of the sertanejo genre Gustavo Limaone of the most successful in public and sales.

Lula won the first round of October 2 with 48.4% of the vote against 43.2% for Bolsonaro, who surprised with a much better performance than projected by the polls, which now show a technical tie by the margin of error, with 49% and 45% respectively.