Who is Nia DaCosta, the director of Candyman: biography and private life

She started out as a writer, but then decided to devote herself body and soul to a career as a director: that’s who Candyman’s director is, Nia DaCosta.

Still very young (born in 1989), the director Nia DaCosta has already broken a record in the world of cinema. She is the first African-American female director to have directed a Hollywood film that made it to the top of the US box office. The film in question is Candyman, released in 2021 and sequel to the cult horror of 1992. But the story of Nia DaCosta begins much earlier, in Harlem in New York, and then with a film that changed her life. Let’s find out together his biography and his private.

Who is Nia DaCosta, the biography

Nia DaCosta was born on November 8, 1989, under the sign of Scorpio, in New York, specifically in Brooklyn. He then moved and grew up in Harlem. In the Big Apple he decides to sign up for the New York University Tisch School of the Arts, inspired by the vision of Apocalypse Now by Francis Ford Coppola, and decides to devote himself body and soul to film directing.

One of his teachers is the great director Martin Scorsese, whom he met precisely in his years of studies at the New York college. His directorial debut was in 2018, at the age of 29, with the film Little Things. In 2021 she is given the opportunity to direct Candyman, which made her known globally in the entertainment world.

The private life of Nia DaCosta

Nia DaCosta is not present with an official profile on any social network, therefore on hers private it is very difficult to find information. He has an official website, but where there is only information related to his work. It is therefore not known whether she has a boyfriend or is married.

Of his earnings there is no information, as well as of where you live (she is always assumed to be in New York City, where she was born and raised).

3 curiosities about Nia DaCosta

-Before the cinema she wanted to be a writer, but then she saw Apocalypse Now and he decided that his way would be cinema.

-His favorite directors are Martin Scorsese, Francis Ford Coppola, Steven Spielberg and Sidney Lumet.

– She is also the first African American woman to direct a Marvel movie, The Marvels.

