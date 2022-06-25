who is Nicky Doll, the host and juror of the France Télévisions drag-queens competition?
Principal juror and mistress of ceremonies Drag Race France, Nicky Doll is no stranger to fans of RuPaul’s Drag Race. Discover his portrait thanks to Télé-Loisirs.
To decide between the ten ‘Queens’ of Drag Race Francewhich starts on Saturday June 25 on France Télévisions, three permanent jurors will compete in challenges and epic responses in this adaptation of the American competition RuPaul’s Drag Race ! In addition to guests from the world of culture and fashion (including Jean-Paul Gaultier), viewers of France.tv Slash will thus find the host Daphne Burkithe DJ and producer Kiddy Smile and the iconic French drag queen Nicky Doll. The latter will even have the honor of being the program’s mistress of ceremonies, and therefore the main judge. Here is his portrait, presented by France Télévisions.
Nicky Doll, a “life-size doll”
From his real name Karl Sanchez (born in March 1991 in Marseille), “Nicky Doll is a French drag queen. Its name comes from the contraction of the singer Nicki Minaj and ‘doll’ (doll in English, editor’s note) because she describes herself as a life-size 90s doll. Nicky began her career as a make-up artist before taking her first steps as a drag queen in 2009.“The one who describes herself as a singer is also a model.
Nicky Doll, the only French candidate for RuPaul’s Drag Race
Nicky Doll appears like this”in prestigious magazines such as Vogue, Galo, Nylon, Cosmopolitan, Féroce Magazine or Volition Magazine. After working for several years in Paris, she moved to New York in 2015. In 2020, Nicky took part in season 12 of RuPaul’s Drag Race in the United States, becoming the show’s first French participant..” She finished in 11th place despite impeccable looks hailed by the American jury. Seen in several TV shows including I love you etc. on France 2, Nicky Doll ends with “put on RuPaul’s heels to host this first season of Drag Race France.“
“Drag Race France conveys a message of peace, love and inclusiveness”
During an interview with Télé-Loisirs, the latter declared herself “extremely moved to be the mistress of ceremonies because Drag Race France conveys a message of peace, love and inclusivity. It’s my best fight ! It’s really the first time in France that we have such a festive program. We put our hearts into it and we can’t wait to share these stories. It feels like we were creating gold in a dark cellar because no one knew what was going on in that studio. The filming took place in the greatest of secrecy. But we, on a daily basis, saw art reveal itself in its pure state.“