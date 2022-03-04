Who is Nicole McPherson, Chicharito Hernández’s new partner

Nicole McPherson is Javier Hernández’s new sentimental partner (Photo: Instagram/@nicolemcphersn)

After having gone through complicated situations in various aspects of his life, Javier Hernández has shown a better situation both in his career and personally. After a successful debut with the LA Galaxy in the 2022 MLS season, he was accompanied in public with who would be his new sentimental partner. This is the Ecuadorian model Nicole MacPherson.

Through their verified Instagram account, both characters documented their presence on the series’ purple carpet. Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty, produced by HBO. In the pictures, the Mexican soccer player thanked to the organizers for inviting him, though he jumped at the chance to send a message to McPherson. “Thanks for being in my life”wrote.

The 28-year-old woman has wide popularity and fame in Ecuador, as indicated by the publication Hello. In addition to modeling, he has featured por undertake various businesses in their native countryas well as the promotion of a Brand Studio and Creative Agency. Her constant activity in said medium has allowed her to be an ambassador for internationally recognized brands.

The characters made their first public appearance during a purple carpet (Photo: Instagram/@hannafhz)

Another of the features that have linked her to the elite of the South American country is far from the middle of modeling. According to the same publication, McPherson is the granddaughter of Ecuadorian politician Gloria Gallardowho is President of the Tourism, Civic Promotion and International Relations Company of Guayaquil.

Nicole McPherson, like many influencers, has given details about her personal life on her Instagram profile. She is single mother of a five year old, with whom he maintains a good relationship according to the scenes he has exhibited through the publications. Before connecting with Chicharito Hernandez, had a relationship with Ruben AustinGerman businessman with whom he fathered his first child.

Javier Hernández notified about the beginning of the procedures to finalize his divorce from Sarah Kohan during the first months of 2021. Months later, the interaction with McPherson began to be more noticeable. However, it was not until the end of the same year when the footballer showed more signs about possible romantic relationship with the Ecuadorian model, who confirmed the link in February 2022.

Chicharito Hernández had a good start to the campaign with the Galaxy by scoring the winning goal against NYCFC (Photo: Instagram/@ch14_)

Since then, Nicole McPherson has been questioned about aspects related to Javier Hernández during her public appearances. Some of the questions have even been asked mention of Sarah Kohan, Australian model with whom the Mexican fathered his two children. However, far from causing controversy, Ecuadorian women have shown respect for her and has defended Chicharito of the reviews.

“It is very far from the truth and it would be good if people do not add to what they think or see on networks. He is a great dad. I will just say that he is a wonderful personthat’s all (…) You have to respect the mother of your children always and I respect her a lot. There is no reason to compare ”, she came to declare her for the microphones of the program Wake up America.

Meanwhile, in the midst of the controversy generated by his absence from the Mexican National Team, Javier Hernández starred in good performances during the preseason and the debut of the LA Galaxy in the 2022 season. Although the possibility of being taken into account by Gerardo Martino again is very low, he declared in an interview for Fox Sports I’m going to try to do it in the best way to be taken into account as my grandfather and father always taught me.”

