Who is not at COP26

One of the most famous episodes of the climate conference held in Copenhagen in 2009 was when the then US President Barack Obama, accompanied by Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, “broke into” a room where, on the sidelines of the conference , the leaders of Brazil, China and India had met to make deals in secret. Obama had learned of the secret meeting and had decided to attend even though he had not been invited. The dialogue that began with that “intrusion”, told the time New York Times, restarted the negotiations, which at that moment were blocked, and was fundamental for reaching the final agreement of the conference.

The agreement was actually rather disappointing: COP15 in Copenhagen is remembered by experts and by the same heads of state and government who participated as a largely wasted opportunity. But Obama’s activity in those days has also recently been recalled as proof that personal initiative by leaders can be instrumental and achieve results that are often impossible for delegations of minor officials. This is a problem for COP26 in Glasgow, in which some of the world’s top leaders have decided not to attend.

Xi Jinping, Vladimir Putin and Jair Bolsonaro, respectively presidents of China, Russia and Brazil, are not present in Glasgow. There is also a lack of leaders from other prominent countries, such as Portugal, Mexico, South Africa and Turkey. The reasons are disparate: in some cases they concern domestic or international politics, in others the reasons are more eclectic.

The Brazilian president Bolsonaro, for example, it should have participated in COP26. He even promised Iván Duque, the president of Colombia, that the two countries would arrive in Glasgow “united”. But then Bolsonaro decided to avoid the conference: after participating in the G20 in Rome, he preferred to stay in Italy, where he embarked on a small tour of Veneto and Tuscany, where his family has distant origins.

Bolsonaro received honorary citizenship of Anguillara Veneta, the village in the province of Padua where his grandparents were born, and wherever he has been he has provoked major protests from various groups protesting against his authoritarian, science-denying policies, contrary to civil rights. and largely harmful to the environment.

Due to his controversial and harmful policies, for some time now most of the world’s political leaders have been trying to avoid Bolsonaro: even at the G20 he was ignored by almost everyone, although Brazil is a country of great importance, and has not held bilateral meetings. with no big leader (apart from the usual one with the President of the Italian Republic Sergio Mattarella, who met all the participants).

Probably Bolsonaro decided not to participate in COP26 to avoid similar dynamics. When the Brazilian newspapers asked the vice president of Brazil why Bolsonaro was not in Glasgow, the answer was: “You know that President Bolsonaro is struck by a lot of criticism. If he had gone, they would have thrown stones at him. ‘

The most important absence in Glasgow, however, is that of Xi Jinping, the Chinese president: China is one of the world’s two superpowers, and the country that produces the most emissions in the world – at least in absolute terms: China’s per capita emissions are still less than half that of the United States.

Xi’s only contribution to COP26 was a written intervention, in which he substantially reaffirmed the commitments already made on previous occasions and which was judged disappointing by most of the participants. There are no precise reasons why Xi Jinping has decided not to participate. The Chinese president hasn’t traveled abroad for almost two years, since news of the first coronavirus infections spread in Wuhan in December 2019. Since then, Xi has always remained in China, and has participated in large international fora exclusively via streaming or, as in the case of Glasgow, by sending written texts.

Xi does not leave China not only to avoid contagion, but also because very strict restrictions on international travel are still in force in the country, and his participation in events abroad could be met with disfavour by public opinion.

Instead, the Russian president said he will not participate because he fears contagions Vladimir Putin, who a few days before the start of COP26, speaking at an energy conference, said he would not go to Glasgow “due to the pandemic situation”. Putin said that his participation in the climate conference would have required the mobilization of more than 100 people, including staff, security and other personnel: “It is a large number of people who would be exposed.”

In any case, even Putin is rather reluctant to travel abroad: for most of the pandemic he remained in Russia, protected by extraordinary measures to avoid contagions. His first trip abroad since the beginning of the pandemic was only in June of this year, to meet US President Joe Biden in Geneva. Furthermore, the pandemic situation in Russia is currently one of the most serious in the world, and this too may have contributed to the decision.

However, there are also other reasons that may have advised Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin not to participate: China and Russia’s relations with the United States are the worst in many years, for economic and political reasons, and participation in COP26 would have implied a signal of relaxation that no country wants to give at the moment, not even on universal issues such as the fight against global warming.

Among the other absent leaders is the Portuguese prime minister António Costa, which had to cancel its participation at the last minute because its government entered a serious crisis, and the country risks early elections.

Most notable is the absence of the Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan, which should have been in Glasgow, but after the G20 in Rome he returned to Turkey.

The media reported that the Turkish president would suddenly change his mind because the British government would have rejected some extraordinary security measures (vehicles, bodyguards) for him and his entourage. The same measures, however, would have been granted to another participating delegation, it is not known which one: in the face of the alleged affront, Erdogan would have decided to return to Turkey. “We must protect the dignity of our nation,” he said, according to Turkish newspapers.