“Who is not welcome”, the controversy explodes – Libero Quotidiano

In New York it is enjoying some popularity father Edward Beck, a Catholic priest and columnist for an American television. The reason for such popularity is due to his recent statements against the no-vax: “Unvaccinated parishioners should not gather in church for Christmas mass because they have a social responsibility: you are not welcome here”.

A few words, but very clear: the concept is clear, Father Edward is not pleased that there are no-vaxes in his church, and this is linked not only to a purely practical fact regarding Covid, but also to a spiritual question. Being a religious commentator for CNN and thus holding a very important public function, Father Edward stated that all churches “should require proof of vaccination. There is no shortage of love and compassion in the supply chain. I think what we are trying to tell people is that meetings are dangerous, there is a social responsibility ”.

In short, the priest received a moral slap in the face of the no-vax. His statements are obviously causing discussion in the United States, where a significant growth in positives has already been seen due to the Omicron variant. And certainly the faithful without vaccine will not be “saved” by Covid …

