who is now the richest person in Italy

Giovanni Ferrero he is no longer the richest person in Italy. To reveal it is the ranking in real time Forbes Real Time Billionaires: according to this particular ranking, it surpassed it Leonardo Del Vecchio, which boasts assets of 35 billion dollars, 1.6 billion more than Giovanni Ferrero’s, standing at “only” 33.4 billion dollars.

The overtaking of Leonardo Del Vecchio on Giovanni Ferrero

The data are updated at 11.30 am on Friday 19 November 2021: according to the Forbes Real Time Billionaires ranking, Leonardo Del Vecchio earned over 650 million dollars between 18 and 19 November 2021. Not only that: in April 2021, when Forbes published the ranking of the richest in the world, Ferrero, the richest Italian of 2020, boasted $ 35.1 billion, while Del Vecchio was at $ 25.8 billion. This means that the latter has closed a gap of nearly 10 billion in just over 7 months.

At present, Leonardo Del Vecchio is the 36th richest person in the world and the seventh richest in Europe (Giovanni Ferrero is eighth). behind the founder of Lvmh Bernard Arnault, to the heir of L’Oréal François Bettencourt Meyers, to the founder of Zara Amancio Ortega, to the founder of Kering François Pinault, to the heirs of the German supermarkets Aldi Beate Heister and Karl Albrecht Jr and the German logistics tycoon Klaus-Michael Kühne.

Previously, Giovanni Ferrero had no longer been considered “the richest man in Italy”, but on that occasion it was not his wealth that determined him but the fact that he had moved his residence to Belgium. Now, however, Leonardo Del Vecchio, who already led for that reason the latest ranking of the 46 richest billionaires in Italy, has completed the overtaking on Ferrero also in terms of personal wealth.

Who is Leonardo Del Vecchio, the richest in Italy

Leonardo Del Vecchio, 86, from Milan, is the founder and president of Luxottica and the executive president of EssilorLuxottica. Through its Luxembourg holding company Delfin, it also holds 18.9% of Mediobanca, of which it is the main shareholder. Married 3 times, has 6 children.

Recently, his EssilorLuxottica was involved in the Facebook metaverse (a few weeks ago it became Meta). In September, the birth of Ray-Ban Stories was announced, smart glasses made by the US company acquired by Luxottica in 1999.