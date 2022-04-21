Who is Palermo Ortiz, the possible surprise in Martino’s call?

Ortiz has been one of the revelations of the tournament

April 20, 2022 5:59 p.m.

The UNAM Cougars They are having a great time. Under the command of Andrés Lillini, the felines are in ninth place in the classification, but with a game pending to win, they would be placed higher up. In addition to that, the university students have entered the great Final of the Concacaf Champions League.

Much of the success is thanks to Lillini and the players who support her at all times. In this current Pumas squad, there are several referents of the team, such asn Alfredo Talavera, Alan Mozo or Juan Ignacio Dinenno. However, there is another element that has stood out on the defensive side.

Is about Arturo Ortiz, better known as “Palermo”. A few days ago, during a local Pumas match, Gerardo Martino could be seen at the University Olympic Stadium. It was believed that “Tata” was keeping an eye on Mozo, but everything indicates that the person he went to see was Ortiz, who could be called up for the Mexico game against Guatemala.

The career of Palermo Ortiz

Ortiz is in a good moment

Arturo Ortiz Martínez was born in Monterrey, Nuevo León on August 25, 1992.. He moved to Celaya from a very young age and from an early age showed a high level of playing soccer. His first steps as a footballer were taken at a school run by Herbert Bierrel. It was precisely this former player who gave him the nickname “Palermo” due to the resemblance he had with the historic scorer of Boca Juniors, Martín Palermo.

After passing through several teams in the Third, Second Division and under-20 teams of Mexican soccer, he had his opportunity toreach the maximum circuit thanks to León, a team that was directed at that time by Gustavo Matosas. The Uruguayan helmsman requested it for his team for the 2012 Apertura.

That tournament and the Clausura 2013 he plays with the U-20 team, but he has another chance in the Copa MX, tournament where he would get his first two annotations against the Estudiantes Tecos. His debut in the First Division took place on matchday 10 of the 2013 Apertura against Veracruz, but as the season progressed he was unable to achieve regularity in the lineups.

Ortiz in his time with Celaya

That made him leave the Guanajuato team and for the Clausura 2015 he signs with the Mineros de Zacatecas of the Liga de Ascenso. With this team he quickly became the owner, but the questions began and he hesitated to continue playing soccer due to the lack of opportunities.

But all work has its reward. For 2021, the Mexican defender signed for Pumas Tabascosubsidiary team of the UNAM Cougars. Fortunately for him, his best performance coincided with the departure of Johan Vasquez to Genoabut unfortunately there were also injuries to elements such as Gerardo Moreno and Ricardo Galindo.

“Palermo” could have an unforgettable 2022

That was taken advantage of by the Mexican, who impressed Lillini, to the point of asking his board to sign him for the remainder of the Apertura 2021 tournament. From that moment on, Ortiz became an important element for the Argentine helmsman and now he could be called up to the Mexican National Team, as a reward for the work and high level he has shown this season with Pumas.

