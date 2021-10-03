Who is Paolo Ricca, the interpreter of Vito Vitale in The Hunter

He has the “physique du role” of a real tough guy, but in his private life he has a tender heart. This is who Paolo Ricca from the series Il Cacciatore is.

THE hard features are a characteristic of his, which have almost forced him to a certain career type. Paolo Ricca it has what is called the physique du role to bring certain characters to the stage, although, thanks to its artistic versatility, it can lend itself to different contexts. Born in a small village, he had the merit of dreaming big, not even when he encountered tricky obstacles along his way. Let’s try to find out more about its history, from the first years of training to the career so far lived.

Paolo Ricca: biography and career

Paolo Ricca was born in Contessa Entellina, a town on the outskirts of Palermo, on December 12, 1975, under the sign of Sagittarius. He chooses to move to Palermo, where he has the good fortune to meet Umberto Cantone, the director of the famous Biondo Stabile Theater: he studied at the institute for three years.

It also claims acting internship with Giorgio Albertazzi, Marcello Bartol, Stefano Reali and Gabriele Vacis. Hit the stage in various shows such as A day in the life of the city by Judith Malina, The storm by Cherif, The pious scene by Roberto Guicciardini, The farewell of the showman by Vittorio Gassman, Choirs by Vacis, Tieste by Sylvano Bussotti, Candida by Ileana Ghione.

After Stolen hearts And RIS., on TV he impersonates, ne The boss of bosses, the criminal Luciano Maino, belonging to the Corleonesi clan of Totò Riina (Claudio Gioè). In Antimafia squad And Salvatore Rizzutor, husband of Rosy Abate (Giulia Michelini) killed on the orders of Trapani (Claudio Castrogiovanni), in love with Rosy. Then participate in The cook’s crimes, starring Bud Spencer, in his latest television role. Directed by Raoul Bova in Like a dolphin, wears the uncomfortable clothes of Don Ciro ScalesAnd, son of a boss. In Where were we. The Tortora case it is the repentant Giovanni Melluso, one of the repentant guilty of accusing the presenter.

Along the lines of the previous works, he embodies the fugitive boss Bartolo Malorni in This is my country by Michele Soavi, with Violante Placido, Michele Placido, Francesco Montanari, Fausto Maria Sciarappa and Gioia Spaziani. Directed by Gianluca Maria Tavarelli, in Maltese – The Commissioner’s novel And Francesco Consalvo, called “the shark” as the owner of a collection company. Led by Stefano Lodovichi and Davide Marengo, he plays the mafioso Vito Vitale The hunter, series broadcast on Rai Due.

The film debut takes place in Three meters above the sky by Luca Lucini, who entrusts him with the part of Hook. In this case, the main faces are Riccardo Scamarcio and Katy Saunders. It also appears in 20 cigarettes, a film directed by Aureliano Amadei based on the autobiographical story of the writer-director, involved in the attack of 12 November 2003 against the Italian military base of Nassiriya.

Paolo Ricca: private life

Paolo Ricca has a partner, Marzia, restaurant professional: the little girl was born from the relationship Susy. Active on Instagram, he would live in Rome. The heritage is not known.

4 curiosities about Paolo Ricca

– Initially wanted to do the I photograph.

– It’s tall 1.88 m.

– In a woman look at the hands and the eyes, especially him gaze.

– He would have liked to have known Mariangela Melato personally. It would be great to be on set with Meryl Streep.