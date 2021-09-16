Who is Paolo Verdone, the second son of Carlo Verdone

Paolo Verdone, son of the great Roman actor and director Carlo Verdone, he could have been an actor but chose not to follow his father’s brilliant path.

Not much is known about his private life, being very private. It seems that he does not have an Instagram account so there are few images circulating of him on the net.

Paolo Verdone, the dream of a diplomatic career

Paolo Verdone was born in 1988 in Rome, where he currently lives and works. His parents are Carlo Verdone and Gianna Scarpelli, the actor’s first wife. The couple separated in 1996 but never divorced.

Paolo participated in some of his father’s films but decided to take a different path from that of cinema, which he could easily have taken given his talents in this sense, as also confirmed by Verdone years ago at Maurizio Costanzo Show. His dream is to start a diplomatic career.

He has an excellent relationship with his sister Giulia and loves music. Very little is known about his private life because Paolo is an extremely reserved boy, like his sister. It is not known whether he is engaged or married.

The love of Carlo Verdone for his children

Carlo Verdone, after the separation in 1996 from Gianna Scarpelli, felt the desire to spend more time with his children. In the 2000s she decided to take a long break from work to make up for lost time with her children, Paolo and Giulia. Here’s what he said about it, as reported by ragusanews.com:

I had to recover the relationship with them, the work was absorbing me too much. It’s not like I lost my talent, but maybe I needed this break. So I took two years off and I said to myself ‘I have to recover with my children’. We made beautiful and important trips and there they too realized that something had changed.

Who is Giulia, sister of Paolo Verdone

Giulia is the eldest daughter of Carlo Verdone and was born in 1986. Unlike her brother Paolo, she decided to follow her father in the world of cinema. However, she works behind the scenes as an editing secretary and production assistant.

He took part in his father’s films but also in international films such as Eat, pray, love, starring Julia Roberts.

