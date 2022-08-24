Who is Paul Boukadakis, Ana de Armas’ boyfriend?

It seems that Ana de Armas has had a ‘match’ with Paul Boukadakis, vice president of Tinder. The most fun? They have not resorted to the dating ‘app’, but it was a mutual friend who introduced them during the pandemic, and sparks flew between them. It was in September 2021 when the cameras photographed them together for the first time, and rumors of their romance emerged. Apparently they had been together for several months back then, but heThe couple has preferred to keep their relationship private. It does not surprise us, taking into account the last statements of the actress about her previous courtship with Ben Affleck. Ana de Armas was honest about the worst part of her relationship with the actor, with whom she broke up in January 2021: the constant media attention, which not only led to her breakup, but also to her moving from Los Angeles to New York.

But who is Paul Boukadakis? As we anticipated, he currently works on Tinder, but his journey has gone from movies and music to the business world. Born in 1984 in Tulsa, the second largest city in the state of Oklahoma, and moved to Los Angeles to study at Loyola Marymount University. His interest in technology led him to found his first company in 2010, just 26 years old. It was ‘On-Air Streaming’, a video and music platform. She then launched herself back into business and launched ‘Ferris’.

His last big bet was the ‘app’ to share videos ‘wheel’, in which he worked together with his partner and two other employees. She was so successful that caught the attention of Tinder ownerswho bought it in 2017. Since then, Paul is the vice president of special initiatives of the ‘dating app’. In fact, he is one of the driving forces behind the ‘Swipe Night’ interactive experience.

Yes, he is a lover of the technology and entertainment industry, but he also shares with Ana de Armas his love for cinema. Boukadakis He has been an actor and producer in short films and miniseries, in which he has collaborated mainly with his brother Joey, actor, screenwriter and film director. Among these projects are titles such as ‘Dinner with Raphael’ or ‘A Fuchsia Elephant’ (2009), in which he appears as an actor; and ‘Lucy in the sky with diamonds’ (2012), ‘The Snow Monster’ or ‘The Berkshire Apprentice’ (2016), in which he appears as producer.

We know that the businessman frequently travels to Texas and Santa Monica for work, but, as Ana de Armas revealed in an interview for Elle, the couple reportedly moved into an apartment in New York Cityaway from the overwhelm of the Los Angeles paparazzi cameras.

Preserving your privacy is paramountThat’s why you won’t find Paul Boukadakis in any of the actress’s publications. In fact, there were many comments about Paul’s apparent absence on his girlfriend’s 34th birthday, who later denied it in his interview with Elle: “I had the whole world with me: my boy, my dogs, Chris (Evans ) and the team (from the movie ‘The Invisible Agent’). I was not at home having a romantic dinner; I was on the ‘set’ with my people”. They have not been seen together on the red carpet either (we remember that she has just to release the most expensive movie on Netflix). Totally unlike Ben AffleckAna’s ex-partner: we have closely followed her relationship with Jennifer López, her wedding and subsequent trip together.

