Who is Paul Mescal, the actor with whom Angelina Jolie is linked – PEOPLE Online

Angelina Jolie She was seen in a cafe with Paul Mescal and the rumors of romance between them did not take long to appear. The last love of the actress was Brad Pitt. The actors met on the set of the movie “Mr. and Mrs. Smith” in 2004. At that time, he was in a relationship with Jennifer Aniston and she had recently separated from Billy Bob Thorton.

However, the relationship did not end well at all and they ended up separating. At the time, Angelina gave an interview to Le Figaro magazine and commented: “It was a difficult moment, I did not recognize what I had become; how to say, it was like insignificant. I felt a deep and real sadness, I was hurt. On the other hand, it was interesting to reconnect with this humility and even this insignificance that I felt. In the end, this is perhaps the most human thing. On top of all this, I had some health problems.”

Then he added: “This is yet another lesson to pass on to my children: the idea of ​​renewal and, above all, a possible return to the joy of living. I have to rediscover joy.

Apparently it seems that he rediscovered that joy. In recent days, a version has been circulating that linked the actress with Paul Mescal, an Irish actor, because they were seen in a cafe for long hours talking. The young man will give life to Máximo in the second installment of the film “Gladiator”.

The renowned Hollywood actress waited for the 26-year-old artist to congratulate him on his performance in the play “Tennessee Williams, directed by Rebecca Frecknall. Although there is nothing confirmed and they are just rumors, we could be facing a new Angelina Jolie romance after the difficult divorce that he had to face with Bradd Pitt.