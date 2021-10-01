Who is Pauletta wife of Denzel Washington? Height, children, movies, today, age, private life

Pauletta Washington: height, age, film

Pauletta Washington (175 cm tall) was born on September 28, 1950 and is an American actress, known for being the actor’s wife, director and producer Oscar Prize, Denzel Washington. In 2018, the couple celebrated their 35th wedding anniversary, confirming themselves as one of the longest-lived in Hollywood history. Together since 1983, Pauletta And Denzel they had four children: John David, Katia and the twins Olivia And Malcolm. Over the years, rumors claimed that between the two it was a time of crisis, due to alleged betrayals, che instead would never have happened. Or at least, they have never been confirmed by those directly involved.

Pauletta And Denzel they first met on the set of Wilma, in 1977, where they both worked as secondary actors.

She said about him:

I live with this man. I see the ups and downs of it. I see the sad part of it. I know every aspect of it. He knows that in me as a wife he finds stability. This is what makes it strong, at the expense of whether it decides to make good use of it or not. But I also know that this is a perfect platform for him to fly away from

After playing small roles, Pauletta makes itself known thanks to its interpretation of Terri Angelou in the tv series The Parkers, for which it comes critically acclaimed. The actress then took part in other films and TV shows, such as: Philadelphia, Antwone Fisher And Happily Ever After: Fairy Tales for Every Chthe D.

Pauletta Washington: curiosity

Not everyone will know that the firstborn son of Pauletta And Denzel, John David, is an established actor. In fact, you can see it in BlackKklansman, Tenet And Malcom & Marie (next to Zendaya). The latter is available exclusively on the streaming platform Netflix.

All time John David, in the past, he had a time when he wanted to become a pastor. Even though life then took a different direction for him, he reads there Bible daily basis.