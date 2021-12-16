Who is Plaxy Exton, the wife of chef Giorgio Locatelli

Plaxy Exton is the wife of Giorgio Locatelli, the star chef of MasterChef Italia 11: together for over 20 years, in 2002 they opened the restaurant Locanda Locatelli in London.

Plaxy Exton is the wife of Giorgio Locatelli, the chef we will see tonight a MasterChef Italy together with Antonino Cannavacciuoloe Bruno Barbieri. The woman at the chef’s side for almost 30 years has inspired him in all the most important decisions: in addition to being husband and wife, they work together Locanda Locatelli, their restaurant located in London. They opened the restaurant in 2002 and within a year the restaurant was awarded the Michelin Star: thanks to the success achieved, they opened two more, one in Dubai and one in Montenegro.

Who is Plaxy Exton

Plaxy Cornelia Exton is the full name of Giorgio Locatelli’s wife. Has 57 years old and is of London, as his Facebook profile marks. At 14 he left Los Angeles, where he lived with the dad writer and her mother, to go home: in the British capital she carried out many jobs such as la waitress ol ‘set organizer for music videos or magazines. He lived in Camden, near Kate Winslet, as told by Il Corriere, the portal to which the woman granted an interview: the Hollywood star once, to escape the photographers, took refuge right at her house and now they are great friends.

Plaxy Locatelli with Kate Winslet

Today she works at Locanda Locatelli, a restaurant she opened with her husband Giorgio in 2002 which is located in one of the most luxurious areas of London, in Marylebone. Plaxy does not like to make her private life public and for this reason her Instagram profile is closed. As specific description: “Private. Friends and family only. Thanks!”.

The long marriage with Giorgio Locatelli and the two sons Jack and Margherita

Giorgio Locatelli and his wife Plaxy

Plaxy and Giorgio Locatelli they met in 1989, as told by the English woman, but they got engaged in 1992: she had ended a relationship from which the child was born Jack and the chef, according to his words, was immediately very good with him. He calls himself dad. In 1995 they got married and soon became the parents of Margherita Pizza, today 17 years old. The young woman suffers from food intolerances and runs the risk of anaphylactic crisis: the situation has prompted the cook to create ad hoc dishes for people who fight against similar allergies.

For nearly 30 years together, the chef and his partner have been unable to resist the distance. Plaxy Locatelli in the course of an interview for Il Corriere confessed that the first two seasons of MasterChef have ‘turned their lives upside down’: