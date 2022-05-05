Who is Queen Cobra in The Masked Singer?

FAN-FAVORITE competition show The Masked Singer is back for its seventh season packed with more costumed contestants.

As the end of The Masked Singer draws ever closer, TV sleuths try to guess the celebrity hiding beneath the Queen Cobra costume.

Who is Queen Cobra in season 7 of The Masked Singer?

On March 8, 2022, The Masked Singer returned to primetime.

Before the actual broadcast of its seventh edition, The Masked Singer published information about the costumes that the contestants use as costumes.

One of the announced competitors was Queen Cobra, an incognito contestant as a purple snake-like being with a sun to enter and exit.

Entertainment Weekly provided the descriptive biography: “With her blue and pink costume, big green eyes, eyelashes, and full lips, Queen Cobra almost seems too cute to be ‘bad’.”

“And look, she even has her own woven basket to go in and out of.”

On the May 4 episode of The Masked Singer, Queen Cobra was the second character of the night to be eliminated.

Before Queen Cobra was revealed to be the group En Vogue, the judges made their guesses.

The judges guessed Ariana Grande, Jessie J, Nicki Minaj, En Vogue and SWV.

“We loved coming here because it took us out of our comfort zone,” the group said.

“It’s a great show and it was a great experience for us, so we’re grateful.”

For their final song, they chose I Say A Little Prayer by Burt Bacharach, Hal David and the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra.

Viewers of the show took to Twitter with guesses ahead of the reveal.

One observer said on Twitter: “For the #QueenCobraMask It’s En Vogue, fans knew it from day one. Let’s go with the unmasking already! #TheMaskedSinger.”

A second viewer tweeted: “So the heart track for #QueenCobraMask is to En Vogue’s song, her second number two hit, My Lovin after the popular single, Hold On……. Cindy and Terry I know for Sure it’s you @MaskedSingerFOX #themaskedsinger.”

“#QueenCobraMask is ENVOGUE! There is NO way it could be someone else. #TheMaskedSinger #QueenCobrasMask,” another fan tweeted.

The judges also suspected that Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith, Brandy Norwood, Monica and Anne Hathaway were the celebrities behind the mask.

Who are the contestants on The Masked Singer?

Familiar viewers already know that the competitors will not be revealed until they are eliminated.

For this edition’s twist, the contestants are divided into three separate groups: The Good, The Bad, and The Cuddly.

The participants were revealed to be:

How can I watch The Masked Singer?

To see the seventh edition of The Masked Singer, there are many ways fans can tune in.

For the duration of the seventh cycle of the program, it will occupy the weekly prime time slot on Wednesday nights.

In addition to watching the show on cable, streaming options are also available.

Those who can’t tune in to the network broadcast can catch up on streaming platforms Hulu and FuboTV.