Who is Rachel Sennott? Meet the comedy queen of Generation Z

They say to really know a person you just have to look at their account on Twitter – or their ex, or Elon Musk’s new dojo Mojo Casa house, however you prefer to refer to it. The thing is, this is where people’s deepest and darkest thoughts are discovered. For example, in 2018, Rachel Sennott Wrote: “I’m going on a date tonight with $11 in my bank account… let’s hope I’m not a feminist.”

It is impossible to find that tweet today. The actress has completely erased her mark on the social network that helped her start her career. The reason? Same as always: seeing how people constantly make bad comments about you. What remains to be remembered is the reaction she received from the guy, who, according to the actress herself later through her account, “told me in the first three minutes of the appointment: ‘I follow you on Twitter, don’t worry, I charge”.

A disappearance on the network that has nothing to do with its increasingly powerful presence in the season’s biggest film productions. Recently, the actress has worked on the already canceled and super controversial HBO Max series statue, And, on August 25, she surprised American critics with the premiere of her new teen gay sex comedy Below,

As you might be wondering, that’s right, Rachel Sennott doesn’t choose her jobs randomly and that’s certainly why, she’s on her way to becoming the new benchmark for the next generation of television comedy.

Emma Seligman and Rachel, Shiva Babies

What the University has joined together, no man should separate. Like Matt Damon to his Ben Affleck, Sennott’s story can’t be told without connecting with the Canadian screenwriter and film director. emma seligman -Another name to keep in mind-.

Classmates at New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts, both found success for the first time in 2021 shiv babyA comedy-drama written by Seligman (based on his 2018 short film of the same name) and starring Sennott about a college student who meets sugar daddy At a Jewish funeral which his parents also attended.

Rachel Sennott in ‘Shiva Baby’ cinemamania

A project that made a splash at the Independent Film Awards season that year and became its big brother BelowA comedy that was conceived by both of them when they were working together on their first film -This time Sennott signed the script with Seligman- and he, co-starring Ayo Edebiri ,Bear, It has become the biggest surprise of the summer.

It should be noted that the success of Belowin which they also participate Nicholas Galitzine, Kaia Gerver, Marshon Lynch And havana rose liuIt has been called surprising, among others, due to its low promotion and its release in limited theaters, if one takes into account not only the involvement of the Seligman-Senot duo, but also the participation of Sennot-Edebiri. , so that’s definitely not the case.

Rachel Sennott and Ayo Edebiri in ‘Bottoms’ cinemamania

The same year that the actress premiered shiv baby In theatres, he appeared on television with his co-star Ayo and Rachel are singleA series of satirical sketches about the world of dating in New York that lets us see firsthand the complexity, chemistry and comedy that these two comedians can bring to the screen.

reminiscent of Super cool And American PieBut with girls like Saif instead of straight guys trying to flirt with the cheerleaders on duty, Seligman’s second feature has made a splash at the American box office and re-established Sennott as an emerging comedy reference for a new generation. (With this unexpected success in cinemas, “When will you reach Spain?” -he asked worriedly).

humor for the new generation

While we unknowingly waited for the LGTBI comedy to save the summer of 2023, Sennott was making her way with other productions like the series call your mother (2021), for which he moved from Connecticut to Los Angeles, where he spent his childhood with his four brothers.

However, it was in New York where he discovered his true vocation, which was not based on acting, but on comic sketches and comedy. open Mic Which, according to him Washington Post, met while dating in a bar. Born into a Catholic family and arriving at university without any sexual experience, she decided to joke about her love life, which gave her “a certain sense of control”.

Still from ‘Bodies Bodies Bodies’ cinemamania

From there to television programs and eventually to cinema, bodysuit bodysuit bodysuit (2022) was his second major success after his introductory paper in collaboration with Seligman. This comic thriller is directed by halina rain and co-starring Amandla Stenberg, Maria Bakalova, Myha’la Herold And pete davidson Highlighting what the actress had already hinted at shiv baby: That their thing is comedy for Generation Z.

More than one work is waiting to be released and in which the actress will explore other genres (i used to be funny, morning finally came And Holland, Michigan Release dates are awaited), Sennott may no longer be on Twitter, but we don’t need to see her posts anymore to never stop knowing what’s going on in her life. However, the next time she has a problem with a debt, she will have to find a way to avoid paying the bill herself.

Do you want to stay updated with all the latest movie and series news? Sign Up For Our Newsletter.