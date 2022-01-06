Who is Rachel Zegler, the protagonist of West Side Story

How much pressure could be on the young shoulders of the 30,000 aspirants to the role of Mary for the new West Side Story by Steven Spielberg (in cinemas from 23 December), written by Pulitzer Prize winner Tony Kushner, with people on board such as the conductor Gustavo Dudamel, the composer David Newman and Rita Moreno who returns in the role of actress and producer (in the version of ’61 was Anita and she won an Oscar as a supporting character)?

A mandatory requirement for the candidates is the hat-trick: singing, dancing and acting. Last, but far from obvious, the camera had to love them … It was an open casting, flyers were distributed all over the world, a widespread search, especially in the Americas. After a year of auditions, she remained: Rachel Zegler, 20, from New Jersey, a mother of Colombian descent and a father of Polish descent. He has always written songs, has acted in musicals since high school, has a YouTube channel with 200,000 subscribers but if it were not for his friend Makena he would still be in Clifton to record videos in his small room, the same from where today he struggles to contain the enthusiasm via Zoom.

After two years of waiting, here we are …

I can not wait. This moment has been loaded with higher and higher expectations, over time, because we feel that the film is truly special. And it’s so strange that now it’s time to let it go …

And what is special about you that you have been chosen?

I always ask myself, 30,000 is a huge number … I haven’t given myself a great answer yet but after talking to Steven (Spielberg) and Tony (Kushner), I realized that this selection process was a puzzle and I was the piece that was missing, the one that fit perfectly. I thank heaven every day for that.

How many times have you tried the thank you speech for a Tony Award?

A thousand times, in the shower, with the shampoo bottle as a microphone, I thanked mum, dad and Barack Obama.

Why Obama?

Because when I was little I wanted him to somehow know of my existence, I felt I had to thank him … Then I really met him. He and Michelle came to the recording of an orchestral piece that Gustavo Dudamel did for the film (he rearranged Bernstein’s soundtrack and conducted the orchestra on some iconic pieces, ed). A couple of us had the chance to meet them: it was one of the best moments of my life, I cried, I got mascara and I must have dirtied his shirt too.

Who is your mentor?

Definitely Steven Spielberg. Not only because he chose and guided me creatively but also because he gave me great advice after: what direction to take after the first film (Rachel turned Shazam 2 and will be Snow White in the Disney live-action, ed), the people to represent me … Jeanine Tesori was also my mentor, she who has been my heroine since I was little and has composed some of my favorite musicals, such as Fun Home, he coordinated the vocal part in West Side Story.

What was the day that everything changed?

January 9, 2019. Ten days earlier they had asked me to see each other one last time. I had been auditioning for almost a year and hadn’t heard from them for a couple of months. The appointment was in a dance studio not far from Lincoln Center in Manhattan. I rehearsed a scene with Ansel (Elgort, who plays Tony ed), then they asked us to go out and my mother to enter. I found it very strange … When they called me back, they were all sitting in a semicircle, they looked like professors about to suspend me … Then Steven came towards me and said: “We wish you were Maria”. I cursed, hugged him and told him it was the longest year of my life … He apologized but he wanted to be safe and finally it was.

Looks very protective Spielberg with you …

Oh mom, she is the most protective and generous soul in the world.

After the hater attack (Elgort’s fans didn’t appreciate an affectionate post from him towards the actor at the end of the shoot: Ansel has been engaged for years), has your attitude towards social media changed? Did you feel attacked as a woman?

Absolutely yes and I’m definitely less spontaneous and more reserved now. In the year and a half closed at home we have become attached to social networks and we have forgotten what it means to be human, to have our own ideas and thoughts. There are also people in there very different from me who don’t have the best of intentions. And who, above all, do not know me. Lesson learned. The hard way.

Speaking of hate, West Side Story is inspired by Romeo and Juliet, a thwarted love, rival gangs, white and Puerto Rican, racism, diversity … Unfortunately, these are still contemporary themes. Have you ever felt discriminated against?

As a fair-skinned Latina I enjoy privileges, people don’t label me as soon as they see me on the street but it happened that hearing me speak Spanish someone said to me “Go back to your country”. This is my country but, even if it wasn’t, it’s not good. All of us in the cast have experienced what it means when someone makes you feel different, whether by skin color, language, gender identity or sexual orientation – the story is told from a perspective that will resonate in the kids of 2021.

And your Maria? Always innocent and naive?

He has more resources and stands up to Bernardo. She carries her identity with her but does not allow her to define her as a person. It teaches us that you can move as you please in this world but it is better if you do it with love and kindness: this is the right approach to life. We young people still have so much to learn … We don’t try to grow up too fast, there is time.

It was your first film: what particularly struck you about the magic of cinema?

Janusz Kaminski, our cinematographer, ruined my movie watching forever (laughs). Now every time I ask myself “Who knows how they illuminated it?”. He is a visionary, with incredible knowledge. He just needed a glance at the screen and he knew exactly what to change: “Let’s go from 47 to 56”. And he got the effect he was looking for. A million light bulbs and a camera. Yet when you watch a film you don’t perceive any of that work and study of light.

And Rita Moreno?

He is a myth. She was the first person on screen who looked a bit like me, I remember mine buelita who told me about the Egot (Rita Moreno is one of sixteen people to have won Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony, ed), I didn’t understand what it was but I thought “I want one too”. It is a peperino that makes you laugh: I love it. When he saw me he said to me, “Rachel, you sing so well I made it all over me.” I would have tattooed it on my forehead “When I heard you sing I shit a brick“.

Embarrassing moments on set?

It was my last day of shooting. I looked out the window of what was my room in the film, I had done it a thousand other times and everything was fine. Instead, on returning I hit my head so hard that the clip in my hair broke and fell out. Everyone was watching, I cried out of embarrassment and evil.

Is Makena still your friend?

(He laughs) Certain! She is an incredible person, when I signed up for my second film, no one was happier than her. She gave me that flyer because she knew I could do it … She believed in me so much that I will be forever grateful to her. As soon as I have something new I make sure she is in the loop, I want her to know that I always think of her as she thought of me that day three years ago.

How has your daily life changed since then?

I have the same phone number, the same email address, I always go to the same places, I only have a few more photos, of new friends, on the wall. I was right in this room when I recorded the video for West Side Story. That video changed everything but I’m still the same. I have so much to learn and so much life to live.

