Who is Rafael Caro Quintero, the “El Narco de Narcos”, detained by the Navy?

This Friday the arrest of Rafael Caro Quintero, “The Narco of Narcos”, remembered for being one of the founders of the so-called Guadalajara Cartel together with his compadre, Miguel Ángel Félix Gallardo, “The Boss of Bosses” and his soulmate, Ernesto Fonseca Carrillo, “Don Neto”, this last uncle of Sandra Ávila Beltrán, “The Queen of the Pacific”. The capture was made by the Secretary of the Navy.

At that moment, Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman Loera He was a hitman for the cartel and had as his teachers the men who would later be considered legends in the history of drug trafficking in Mexico.

Caro Quintero, who started in the business planting marijuana, was arrested in 1985 in Costa Rica and after spending 28 years incarcerated in a state prison in Jalisco, he was released in 2013; days later a federal judge issued a new arrest warrant against him.

The United States Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) recognizes Caro Quintero as the true leader of Sinaloa cartel after Miguel Angel Felix Gallardo “The boss of bosses” and after the fall of Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán.

Caro Quintero: the possible conciliator of the drug bosses in Mexico

The DEA sees the “Narco de Narcos” as the only one who can reconcile the drug trafficking bosses in Mexico, because together with Ismael El Mayo Zambada and Juan Jose Esparragoza Moreno The blue they were forgers of the lineage of drug trafficking in Mexico.

The US intelligence services located the operators of Rafael Caro Quintero in Phoenix, Arizona, an entity located in the center of the United States and from where the distribution of drugs throughout North America is coordinated.

After being released from prison in August 2013, Caro Quintero denied that he has been reintegrated into drug trafficking and dispute the leadership of the Sinaloa Cartel, with the children of “El Chapo”.

“I don’t want anything to do with drug dealing”

“I stopped being a drug trafficker in 1984 And I never will be again. I don’t want anything to do with drug trafficking, ”he said months after leaving prison.

However, the United States government will never forgive him for the murder of the DEA agent, Enrique “Kiki” Camarena and the pilot Alfredo Zavala AvelaFebruary 1985. And he wants it so much that the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) offers 20 million dollars for information that leads to his capture.

