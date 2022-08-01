Who is Rafael Velazco, the electricity superintendent who resigned?

The resigning superintendent of electricity, Rafael Aníbal Velazco Espaillat, has a professional and academic profile linked for almost his entire career to the electricity sector.

In the labor aspect, according to the portal of the Superintendence of Electricity, Velazco Espaillat shared the position with a “spokesperson” function of the Board of Directors of the CIER, Commission for Regional Energy Integration in Acápite Central America (CECACIER), based in Costa Rica.

Previously, he founded and directed the commercial department of the North American generation company Transcontinental Capital Corporation; he directed for three years the commercial area of ​​the generating company Smith-Enron, also collaborating in Calife, a light and electrical forces of Puerto Cabello in Venezuela.

He was also in the department of regulation and tariffs of the distributors Edesur and Edenorte, as well as director of the commercial department of the Punta Cana Macao Energy Consortium (CEPM)

In academic matters, he has an MBA from the Université du Quebec a Montreal (UQUAM); He is a graduate of Columbia University’s American Language Program and Harvard Business School’s Changing the Game: Negotiation & Competitive Decision Making courses.

In addition, he is a graduate of the Latest Maintenance and Operation Techniques course applied to Distribution assets taught by the CIER. As far as his degree is concerned, he graduated as an economist from the Technological Institute of Santo Domingo.

Resignation

Through a letter sent to President Luis Abinader, dated this Sunday, RAfael Velazco made his resignation official of the Superintendence of Electricity and president of the Council of the Superintendence.

In the letter, the former official does not specify any reason, but he did thank the president, Luis Abinader, and said he was available to collaborate for the “success of his government.”

“Thank you very much for the honor of having trusted me for this position, which we try to fulfill at all times in accordance with the current regulations of the electricity sector… you can count on me for what you consider pertinent to collaborate with the success of your Government and for the well-being of the Dominican people,” says part of the letter.

Scandal

The name of Rafael Aníbal Velazco Espaillat was recently positioned in the public arena, after Listín Diario published a journalistic work in which he was revealed as the now former superintendent and the two members of the SIE council authorized salary increases for all its members. and raised their own salaries by more than 100,000 pesos each.

After the scandal and indignation of society due to the increases in fees that, coincidentally, became effective on the date on which the de-escalation of the electricity rate subsidy was announced, the entity that presided justified the readjustment with the inflation situation .

Subsequently, the SIE announced that they unanimously decided that “a discount of 9.5% be applied to their current salary”, and that this decision would only affect Rafael Velazco and Diógenes Rodríguez Grullón and Aura Mireya Caraballo Castillo, both members of the council, for it will not be extended to the other collaborators of the entity.

The entity specified that the decision would be effective “immediately” and that it was taken after the circular from the Ministry of Public Administration (MAP), where new appointments, movements and salary adjustments are restricted.