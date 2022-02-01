who is ready to welcome the minister – Libero Quotidiano





Winds of splitting shake the 5 Star Movement. It is now open war between Giuseppe Conte And Luigi Di Maio, with their respective armies already deployed after what happened on the Quirinale. The former premier would have reached the apex of intolerance towards the foreign minister: according to what reported by La Stampa, the idea that circulates among the big grillini is that we are moving towards a trial against Di Maio.





The accusation is of having plotted in the shadows during the election of the President of the Republic and above all of having always acted to favor the rise of Mario Draghi at the Colle. Furthermore, Di Maio would have created a current, prohibited by the statute, and therefore there is even talk of a possible expulsion sentence. Also according to La Stampa, Conte would not want to get his hands dirty and therefore the M5s members should be thrown out by voting on the net. “Di Maio was in the control room, I had involved him – these are the words of the grillino leader – and now he will have to clarify his behavior to the members, not me “.





The minister’s reply is ready: “There has never been talk of making bombastic announcements about alleged agreements reached with the Democratic Party and the League. Don’t try to shift the responsibility onto others ”. Di Maio, however, does not want to reach the split and farewell to the Movement, which he helped to build. In case he was forced to do so, he would fall on his feet anyway: a few weeks ago Luigi Brugnaro, leader of Coraggio Italia, offered him a safe haven: If there is a need, you can gather your group and join us ”.



