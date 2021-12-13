who is really Dutch – Libero Quotidiano





A “born in test tube” sample. Marx Verstappen makes history: wins the F1 World Championship after the craziest and most exciting head to head with Lewis Hamilton, the ruler of the four wheels of the last decade. But everything, he suggests Umberto Zapelloni on the Newspaper, was perhaps already written in the DNA of the young Dutch driver. “Very likely – he jokes – that when dad Jos and mom Sophie decided to become parents they had in mind to give birth to a pilot”. This is because the mother was a pilot, nephew of a pilot, cousin of a pilot. And dad raced in Formula 1 at the time of Michael Schumacher.





On May 15, 2016, at just 18 years, 7 months and 15 days, he made his debut with Red Bull and became the youngest winner in history. A predestined, in short, even if he had to eat a lot of dust in recent years given the domination of Mercedes and Hamilton (seven titles in a row for the German house, one is of Rosberg). “Max – always remembers the Newspaper – he was programmed to become champion by two parents who were pilots and had met on the track with his paternal grandfather who ran a kart team and his maternal grandfather who organized races. It was difficult for him to think of playing curling “.





Good blood does not lie. Maternal, above all: the mother was very strong in karts. But even dad was getting by: he raced in Formula 1 from 1994 to 2003, two third places as best placings in 107 races, companion of Schumi at the Benetton. Max started as a child, “on a kart even before he started walking”. From the minor leagues to 17 years he reached the Red Bull straight from Formula 3. He convinced Red Bull for how he drove in the wet, dad had tried to get him into the Academy Ferrari without success. A slinding door: for him, for the Cavallino and for the history of Formula 1.



