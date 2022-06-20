Who is really Nicky Doll, the queen of French drag queens

Nicky Doll, in Paris, in October 2020. BERZANE NASSER / ABACA

A monarch without borders

“I had the chance to represent my country in the United States, today it is an honor to be at the head of this project in France. » The only Frenchwoman to have taken part in the American drag-queen competition show “RuPaul’s Drag Race”, Nicky Doll, 31, is today one of the emblematic figures of the French scene. From June 25, she will be the mistress of ceremonies for the long-awaited French version, “Drag Race France”, broadcast on France.tv Slash and France 2, alongside host Daphné Bürki and DJ Kiddy Smile. ” This show will offer other French drag queens many opportunities, as I have had before”, she rejoices.

A fashion freak

Quickly labeled fashion queen by American spectators, Nicky Doll, a makeup artist by training, has a passion for fashion. On screen, her outfits pay homage to couturiers Christian Dior, Azzedine Alaïa and Thierry Mugler, a house with which she collaborated for digital advertising campaigns. Since she enjoys a certain notoriety, the fashion world is watching her closely. In particular Guillaume Henry, artistic director of the Patou house and fan of the first hour: “She has an infinite precision in her style, great humor, a singular allure. She is the perfect example of what France does beautiful. »

A claimed femininity

Born in Marseille and raised by his mother, Karl Sanchez, his real name, spent the first years of his life between several continents. “My mother was not at all a diplomat [il n’en dira pas plus], she just loved moving and traveling. As soon as she got tired of the country, we sold everything and left. » After a childhood in the Caribbean, Karl spent his adolescence in Tangier, Morocco. His life there is contrasted, between the warm welcome of some and the harassment he suffers, because of his “feminine side”. A period that does not help her to accept her share of femininity or her homosexuality. At 18, he moved to Paris. It was during his first Pride March, in 2009, that he played a drag-queen character. From there is born Nicky Doll. “I needed to release all the frustration linked to my femininity. »

A potential pop star

If Nicky Doll made a name for herself by becoming a drag queen, her dream was to become a singer. Her pseudonym is inspired by American rapper Nicki Minaj, and it is with the hope of becoming the “French Lady Gaga” that he landed in Paris. Alternately a model or an influencer, with nearly 650,000 subscribers on Instagram, she still aims to become a pop star. “I’m constantly working on projects related to my dream, I hope I can get there”, declares the one who reveals to work on a first album.

