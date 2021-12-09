who is really the inventor of cryptocurrency?

An Australian man recently claimed to be Satoshi Nakamoto, the man behind the invention of Bitcoin.

Bitcoin took several years to become the driving currency of a rapidly expanding market. Today, therefore, it can be said without fear of contradiction that the inventor of the coin has seen us for a long time and is one of the richest men in the world. Behind the invention has always been the account of a man known as Satoshi Nakamoto. Right from the start, however, it was understood that this was only a pseudonym and that behind Nakamoto there was someone who did not want to associate their identity with the currency.

The various hypotheses on the inventor of the cryptocurrency

Over the years some hypotheses have been advanced, the first concerned Elon Musk. The South African multimillionaire in recent years has made a fortune with his activities and today is the richest man in the world. However, there are those who still believe that it can hide part of its wealth behind the pseudonym of Nakamoto. The first time the indiscretion came out was in 2011 and on that occasion Musk denied that he was the inventor of Bitcoin.

The following year the suspicions fell back on Paul Le Roux, a criminal also known as “The Jeff Bezos of the Dark Web” who had become the biggest drug trafficker on the deep web and who also committed murder. It was precisely his computer skills that led to the idea that he could be behind the Bitcoin. Probably, however, after the arrest in 2012 and the trial, if it had been him he would have found out.

The suspicions also fell on the programmer Gavin Andresen, or the man to whom Nakamoto would have handed over the keys and the management of Bitcoin in 2010. Some believe that in reality it was he who gave himself the mandate. Gavin is the founder of the Bitcoin Foundation, an association he left in 2016. Andresen has always denied being the inventor and in 2016 he said he was certain that he had created it. Craig Wright.

In 2011, the suspicions of the web also fell on the Oxford researcher VIII Lehdonvirta. However, when asked, the economist replied very frankly: “I’d like to say I’m Satoshi, because Bitcoin is very smart. But it’s not me “. The latest hypothesis circulated on the web in recent years has concerned Nick Szabo. The computer scientist in fact in 1998 hypothesized the creation of an electronic money in a book, calling it “Bit Gold”. A strange coincidence indeed.

Is Craig Wright the creator of Bitcoin?

Recently, wealthy Australian businessman Craig Wright (yes, the very one Andresen named) publicly took over the invention of Bitcoin. This claimed to be the person behind the 1.1 million Bitcoin account that has been stuck all these years. Wright was also sued by family members of David Kleinman. The man was a friend of the entrepreneur and according to family members he had collaborated with him for the creation of Bitcoin. So in the classroom they asked for half of those 1.1 million Bitcoins in his possession.

Wright was actually sentenced to pay $ 70 million in compensation to the Kleinman family, but not for the cryptocurrency. The Australian businessman said he will soon make a charitable donation to show that he is behind Satoshi Nakamoto. In this way it would remove any doubt that he is behind the first electronic money.