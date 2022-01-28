who is responsible for the rounding and what it is about

On amount of pensions, let’s see who is responsible for the rounding. Specifically, the recognition of the salary calculation on the annuities of the compulsory social security contributions paid. For the period between 1 January 1996, i.e. starting from the entry into force of the Dini reform, and up to 31 December 2011.

And this is because, on the amount of pensions, and on who is actually responsible for the rounding up, the cold shower has arrived. Following a new orientation by the Central Appeal Sections of the Court of Auditors. Let’s see why in detail.

Pension amount: who is responsible for the rounding and what it is

In practice, on the amount of pensions, in the past there have been judgments, by the Court of Auditors, which have paved the way for rounding off. Relating to the fractions of a year, or months, as regards the compulsory social security contributions paid, in order to accrue the seniority of 18 contributory years as of December 31, 1995. And with the consequent application of the remuneration system. Which is more advantageous than the contribution calculation. As reported in this article.

And instead on the amount of pensions, and on who is responsible for rounding up, the cold shower arrived as mentioned above. With sentences that are more recent than those of the past which, however, did not give reason toINPS.

Who is responsible for rounding. And why it matters for retirement purposes

If on the amount of pensions, and on who is responsible for rounding, all 18 years of contributions are needed, then there is a risk. Since without rounding, for example, many public employees risk leaving the contribution calculation. Even if perhaps for the maturation of the 18 years of contributory seniority to lack are only a few days.

The jurisprudential question also concerns all civil servants including, for example, even categories such as the military.