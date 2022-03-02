Who is responsible for Transfusion Medicine in Seville

Transfusion, Tissues and Cells Center of Seville.

The Official Gazette of the Junta de Andalucía has published this Wednesday, March 2, the appointment of the doctor of the Virgen del Rocío University Hospital, Diego Gallego Gonzalez, as Director of Management and Professionals of the Andalusian Network of Transfusion Medicine, Tissues and Cells at its headquarters in Seville.

The freely appointed position, resolved by public announcement, has taken into account the managerial experience and training in management and health management. In this way, together with the specific merits, the call requested as a main requirement to be in possession of a Bachelor’s degree or University Degree.

The Andalusian Network of Transfusion Medicine, Tissues and Cells has eight Transfusion, Tissues and Cells Centres, one in each province. These centers are responsible for obtaining, processing and supply of blood units and blood derivatives to cover the transfusion needs of Andalusian hospitals. As such, it is responsible for the supply of blood and blood derivatives to all public and private hospitals in the Autonomous Community. It should be noted that the management of the Network, dependent on the Adnaluz Health Service (SAS), is in charge of Salvador Oyonarte Gomez.

In this way, at the head of the Sevillian center, Diego Gallego will also be responsible for attending to the tissue and cell demands that they are formulated by the health centers, ensuring a permanent service to them and coordinating with the Autonomous Coordination of Transplants of Andalusia for the programs for obtaining and monitoring the implantation of tissues and cells.