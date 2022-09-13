Who is Rhys Ifans, the actor who plays Otto Hightower in House of the Dragon: biography, career and photos | HBO Max series nnda nnlt | FAME

since it premiered “House of the Dragon” on August 21 on HBO Max, everyone is aware of what is happening in each series episode in order to know the events that gave rise to the Targaryen civil war known as the “Dance of the Dragons”. In that sense, the interest in knowing who plays the characters that have been appearing is growing more and more, so we will let you know everything you need to know about Rhys Ifans, the actor who plays Otto Hightow.

As is known, he was the Hand of King Viserys I, but was removed after his true intentions were discovered after using his daughter Alicent to make her queen and he was close to power.

Due to the great role he played in the prequel to “Game of Thrones”, we tell you who is the actor who gives life to the younger brother of Hobert Hightower, the lord of Antigua and one of the most important houses in the west, and who has a rivalry with Daemon Targaryen, the king’s younger brother.

In “House of the dragon”, Otto Hightower has a rivalry with Daemon Targaryen (Photo: HBO)

1. PERSONAL DATA OF RHYS IFANS

Full name: Rhys Owain Evans

Rhys Owain Evans Place of birth: Haverford West

Haverford West Nationality: Welsh

Welsh Birthday: July 22

July 22 Year of birth: 1967

1967 Age: 55 years

55 years Height: 1.88m

2. FAMILY

Rhys Ifans grew up in Ruthin, where he attended primary school, then his family moved to Mold, where he continued his secondary education.

Rhys Ifans poses for photographers on the red carpet before the premiere of the film “Greenberg” in competition at the 60th Berlinale Film Festival in Berlin on February 14, 2010 (Photo: John MacDouglall / AFP)

3. STUDY ACTING

Being attracted to acting, he decided to take classes at Theatr Clwyd. He leaves Welsh to study in London at the Guildhall School of Music and Drama, from which he graduated in 1997..

4. IT STARTS IN THE THEATER

He began his acting career with plays such as “Hamlet”, “A Midsummer Night’s Dream”, “Under Milk Wood and Volpone”, “Don Juan en Soho”, “Exit the king”, among others.

Rhys Ifans attends the world premiere of HBO’s original drama series “House of the Dragon” at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles, on July 27, 2022 (Photo: Chris Delmas / AFP)

5. DEBUT AND CAREER ON TELEVISION

He debuted on the small screen as the presenter of the Welsh children’s television program “Stwnsh”, a question and answer program. He later narrated the children’s animated series “Sali Mali” in 2000. Various roles followed in “Six Days One June” (2008).

From 2016 to 2019, Rhys Ifans participates in the suspense and espionage drama series “Berlin Station”, recorded in Berlin.

6. CINEMA

Due to his great acting work, as soon as he started, he joined the cast of the British success “Twin Town” (1997), in which he acted alongside his younger brother Llyr Ifans. Other movies are “Notting Hill” (1999), “The Trespasser” (2004), “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows” – Part 1 (2010) and “The Amazing Spider-Man” (2012).

Rhys Ifans poses for photographers on the red carpet before the premiere of the film “Greenberg” in competition at the 60th Berlinale Film Festival in Berlin on February 14, 2010 (Photo: John MacDougall / AFP)

7. MUSICAL INCURSION

Since 2007, Rhys Ifans has been singing with the psychedelic rock band The Peth, who have given concerts in Wales and London. Two years later, the group supported Oasis at a concert at Cardiff’s Millennium Stadium.

8. DO YOU HAVE A PARTNER?

The actor would be alone, since he keeps his life private. It is known that in 2008 he dated actress Sienna Miller, and from 2011 to 2014 with actress Anna Friel.

9. WHAT ARE YOU A FAN?

Rhys Ifans considers himself a fan of the Spider-Man comics.