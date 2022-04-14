Who is Ricardo Cadena, interim DT of Chivas after Leaño’s departure?

Midtime Editorial

The Chivas have given a rudder change after dismiss Michel Leaño from the technical direction Due to the poor results achieved in this Closure 2022; however, this opens up speculation about who will lead the Sacred Flock in the next matches.

According to the statement issued by the Sacred Flock this Thursday, “it will be Ricardo Cadena, current DT of Tapatío, who will serve as interim coach together with an institutional technical body for the remainder of the tournament“.

Who is Ricardo Cadena?

The directive of Sacred Flock has decided to give opportunity to the current strategist of his team in the Expansion League, Richard Chainwho currently has the team in position eight in the general table with 24 pointsproduct of six wins, four draws and five losses.

But not only that, but Ricardo Cadena is a man of the housebecause in his time as a footballer he became part of the basic forces of the rojiblanco club, with which he debuted as a defender in the 1989-1990 season. Later he went as a player for clubs such as: Lion, piety, Jaguars, golden, lizards Y roosters.

Richard Chain He is currently 52 years old, while his career on the bench is quite extensivebecause it started as technical assistant at Petroleros de Salamanca in 2006later passed in the same function by teams such as: Irapuato, golden, Necaxauntil in 2015 he received the opportunity as DT in Roadrunner.

Finally it was in the year 2019 when he returned home, since he returned to Chivas to train players, since it became DT of the rojiblanco team in the Premier Leaguealso directed at Sub 17 and Sub 20until reaching the Expansion League with Tapatío in 2021.