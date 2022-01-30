Who is Ricci, Empoli midfielder who Turin likes

Growth with Empoli, an internship with the national team: this is who Samuele Ricci is, the midfielder born in 2001

Empoli, an internship in the national team, a career that began when Samuele Ricci was still very young. The midfielder was born on 21 August 2001 in Pontedera and grew up in football in the Empoli youth sector. From a very young age he showed he had the makings of a predestined one, so much so that he made his Serie B debut at the age of 18, on 21 September 2018, in the match against Cittadella won by Empoli 1 to 0. A few months later, to be more precise on 3 December , made his debut in the Italian Cup in the match lost against Cremonese. From there Ricci climbs the hierarchy and conquers a place among the owners, thus concluding that season with 30 appearances. The following season Dionysus he mainly uses him as a mezzala and the Tuscans finish the championship in first place in Serie B, thus winning promotion to the top Italian championship. Ricci also wins the prize Manilo Scopigno as the best player of the tournament. The first great satisfactions for the young blue talent.

Ricci, the debut in Serie A and the first goal

In the summer of 2021 Ricci stays at Empoli and plays with the shirt of the Tuscan club his first season in Seria A, making his debut in the Italian top flight on 21 August 2021 in the match against Lazio. The first Serie A goal came on 26 September 2021 against Bologna. The attacking midfielder born in 2001 is also part of the national team. In fact, Ricci is a very important Under 21 player and in January 2022 he was called by the coach Roberto Mancini for the internship that Italy carried out in Coverciano.

Ricci, the characteristics of the midfielder

Ricci, with a very slender physique, is certainly a player to keep an eye on. In addition to being equipped with an excellent technique among its best qualities there is a good vision of the game. Juric hopes to soon be able to start working with Ricci who is the classic director who knows how to fill all the roles of the midfielder. The Bull is waiting for him.