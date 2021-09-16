Who is Rihanna’s boyfriend? | Famous rapper

After the turmoil of the past, singer Rihanna has found love again: her boyfriend is a very famous rapper. Let’s find out who it is together.

The American singer and designer Rihanna showed at this year’s Met Gala with her partner, a well known rapper also here in Italy, confirming their relationship once and for all. The singer of Rude Boy and creator of the brand Fenty, has one behind him quite stormy privacy.

After dating the actor as a young man Josh Hartnett, began his historic love affair with the singer Chris Brown. The two were very much loved by the public and also seemed very much in love, right up physical assault in 2009. In 2010 she was instead with her colleague Drake: their story has had various resumptions also in the following years. Then it was the turn of the French footballer Karim Benzema and finally the millionaire entrepreneur Hassan Jameel. Now it seems that the singer has found a new stability together with a very famous rapper: that’s who it is.

Rihanna’s new boyfriend is rapper A $ AP Rocky

During 2020 the two singers were paparazzi several times together during a few dinners and events, but neither of them had yet confirmed their love story. A $ AP Rocky is one of the most influential American rappers, as well as a model and music video director. He and the beautiful Rihanna are the same age and after an initial period of dating, they now form one beautiful couple.

Only a few days ago they presented themselves together on the red carpet of the Met Gala, a very prestigious fashion event held every year in the city of New York. In addition to being his companion, however, A $ AP Rocky is also one of the faces in the ad campaign for the singer’s Fenty Skin line. The couple presented the line together on several occasions with him stating: “The hardest thing about working together is not joking and laughing all the time“.