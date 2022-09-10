Who is Roby Elizondo, the Mexican who worked on Dumbo?

Surely you wonder, who is Rob Elizondo? Well, this time I will tell you how it was that with the talent of a Mexican in the special effectsachieved the magic of our elephant Favourite. But first, I’m nowhere near opening the curtain and presenting you with this Sunday September 11 the Dumbo Platinum Premiere through the screen of Aztec 7!

And after this little pause, now yes, forward with the story! Behind each of the films there are hundreds of people who make it possible for you to feel the magic through special effectswhich have been worked on and perfected by an entire production team and visual effects. Such is the magnificent case of Rob Elizondoa mexican Originally from our beautiful Monterrey. Roby studied the Bachelor of Animation and Special Effects In his native place, over time and thanks to his friends, he managed to enter a production company of visual effects in Canada. This production company was the one that entrusted Roby with the project of Dumbo and although he confessed that it was not his favorite movie, the fact of knowing that Tim Burton would be the director, convinced her to gladly take the job.

The royal was convinced when she saw the first renderings and realized that the proposal that the Dumbo Live Action It was different. Roby found it interesting and went into the adventure. He said that, although he has already worked for other big productions, Dumbo was different since for two months he was working in the effects of the movie. The regia was in charge of two types of techniques (fun fact: yes, the special effects they have many areas of specialization, did you know?) that she specializes in: Match Move and Rotoscoping.

What is Matchmove and Rotoscoping?

And if you were wondering, here I explain quickly and in the simplest way what each one is.

Both are techniques of visual effects and animation. The Matchmove allows that, when placing an element created entirely digitally, the dimensions and position are appropriate according to the shot.

For its part, Rotoscoping has been used for years in Disney and it serves to make the animation of the movements look more natural.

Definitely, Dumbo It's a classic, but live action It is here to stay as a fresh proposal of what is already known.