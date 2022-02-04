Who is Rosa Chemical, the artist who goes from Onlyfans to Sanremo 2022 with Tananai?

This is who Rosa Chemical is, a trapper who will perform with Tananai on the stage of the Sanremo 2022 Festival

Tonight, February 4, 2022 is the evening of the covers of the Sanremo Festival 2022 and on the stage of the Ariston will go up Pink Chemical, trapper who will perform with Tananai in A make love begins you, Raffaella Carrà’s historic success.

Manuel Franco Rocati, aka Rosa Chemial, was born on January 30, 1998 in Grugliasco, in the province of Turin. In love with music since he was little, he calls himself Rosa in homage to his mother and the American emo band My Chemical Romance, born in 2001.

In 2015 he became known in the Turin undergroud scene as Kranio and three years later he began to be successful thanks to the first single Kournikova. She has worked as a model for numerous famous brands, including Gucci, known for its genderless genre. The artist was chosen for his statements on the subject of sexuality: he declared that he did not want to attribute any label to his sexual orientation. He rejected comparisons with current artists, including Achille Lauro for his particular and extravagant looks and confided to be inspired by the rapper Bad Bunny.

In 2019 he published a Ep Okay Okay !!, containing and featuring with FSK Satellite’s Taxi B, thanks to which he began a collaboration with producer Greg Willen, a relevant name in the Italian trap scene. In the same year he went out with Tik Tok, made with the Roman rapper Radical, who enters Spotify’s Viral 50. In spring 2020 he published Polka, made with Radical and Tholonious, followed by the album Forever, whose repack, Forever Forever And Ever, came out in 2021. In the same year he published the second chapter of Polka, releasing Hell be blessed, in collaboration with Gianna Nannini, Gué Pequeno and Ernia.

Since May 2021, a channel has opened Only Fans, well-known social networks in which both ordinary people and stars are to publish their own explicit content to guardagnoci.

As for his private life, he spent four years with a model, as he has always stated that he does not call himself gay or straight. He also confided that he paid a 60-70-year-old professional and had a free love experience with men and women together.

