Who is Sam Asghari, Britney Spears’ boyfriend?

Having a boyfriend who loves and supports you is of paramount importance. Britney Spears is well aware that in recent months, while she was in court to ask for the annulment of her legal guardianship by her father, she was supported at a distance by her partner Sam Asghari who, for the occasion, showed up on Instagram wearing a T-shirt that praised #FreeBritney. Although he has always remained hidden, Britney’s boyfriend has been fundamental for the psychophysical stability of the pop star who, in him, has found a safe haven able to give her strength, security and lots and lots of love. “He makes sure she eats well and works out“An insider told People”Britney relies on him for everything”Concluded the source, whose words revealed how true and sincere the bond between Spears and her boyfriend is.

Sam loves Spears and wants only the best for her and for her future, just as he told himself a few months ago in an interview. “I have always wanted the best for my other half and will continue to support them by following their dreams and creating the future they want and deserve” the 27-year-old explained to People “I am grateful for all the love and support he is receiving from his fans and look forward to a normal and extraordinary future together.“. A future that of Britney and Sam that today seems to be finally possible, since after the statements released by the singer during the hearing a few days ago (where the 39-year-old spoke for the first time about the mental abuse, constraints and prohibitions imposed by her father) it seems that the judge intends to consider the idea of “free Britney”, as many ask.

Who is Sam Asghari, boyfriend of Britney Spears

27 years old, dark hair, deep gaze and a well underway job as a fitness instructor. Sam was born in Tehran, Iran, where he lived with his mother and two sisters until the age of 12, when he was forced to move to America to join his father (who worked as a driver for roadside assistance). in that of Los Angeles. Always passionate about sports and football, Asghari studied criminal justice at Pierce College before entering the world of fitness and, later, the world of fashion and entertainment, where he is making his way as an actor. (starred in Black Monday, Hacks And The Family Business).

Asghari and Spears met in 2016 while filming the music video for Slumber Party, on whose set Asghari had arrived almost by chance after being chosen by Britney, was struck by a photo of her. So it is therefore that the pop queen and Sam started dating and then ended up falling in love until they became a real couple, one of those always ready to back and support each other. Despite having been engaged for 4 years about Sam and Britney’s love life, little or nothing is known, except that the two love each other madly and intend to build a future together.

“My priorities in life are to remain humble, to understand where I come from and where I am going“Admitted the fitness instructor to Forbes magazine, to whom he revealed the dream of making it into Hollywood and starting a family with Britney “I want to take my relationship to the next level. I wouldn’t mind becoming a father“. A desire this expressed in recent days also by Spears, who admitted to wanting to become a mother again and to dream of a family with Sam. We like this couple a lot because they managed not to be overwhelmed by the many dark moments by continuing to stay together, and this is an indication of true love. Best wishes guys and may your dreams come true as soon as possible!

