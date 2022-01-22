Who is Samuele Carboni? Let’s get to know Luca Carboni’s son better

Luca Carboni he is undoubtedly one of the most loved and appreciated artists in the panorama of Italian music. Even today many of his songs prove to be a real success. From ‘Farfallina’ to ‘It takes a beastly physique’, Luca Carboni’s songs are among the most sung and loved. Let’s briefly retrace his career and get to know the artist’s son better, Samuel Carboni.

Before deciding to want to make his great passion, the music in fact, a real job, Luca Carboni began his university career at the faculty of engineering, then moving on to the faculty of agriculture. Soon Luca Carboni realizes that his only path is music. For this reason, therefore, he decides to start his artistic career.

Samuele Carboni: we get to know Luca Carboni’s son better

As for his private life, it must be said that Luca Carboni has tried to live his private life in the utmost confidentiality. We know that since 1989 the artist has been linked to Marina Vanni. Their great love was crowned by the birth of a son: Samuele Carboni.

Born in 1999, Samuele Carboni was born from the great love between Luca Carboni and his partner Marina Vanni. It goes without saying that the birth of the young man was a very important event for the couple. As for the private of the son of the artist, it must be said that there is not much information about it.

There is a beautiful relationship between Luca Carboni and his son. This is evidenced by the numerous posts shared on social media that the singer-songwriter dedicates to his son. Furthermore, it is important to remember that Luca Carboni dedicated to his great love Samuele a whole collection of songs entitled ‘The time of love’.

A united and happy family that of the singer-songwriter Luca Carboni. Often, in fact, the family Carboni usually spend time together in the Savigno countryside, a place of inspiration for many of the artist’s songs.

