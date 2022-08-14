Who is Sarah Rodríguez, the trader accused of millionaire fraud in Santiago?

Today in Santiago the request for a coercive measure against sarah rodriguez. The use of false documents and the use of deceptive strategies to attract clients are some of the accusations that the Public Ministry presented to the Santiago Prosecutor’s Office against this young woman who was arrested for a scam that exceeds 50 million pesos, but what was he doing?

Sarah Rodríguez Díaz is 31 years old and claims to be an expert in cryptocurrencies and digital assets. In her Instagram bio she introduces herself as “multi-asset trader” either digital asset seller; however, unlike others who are in this kind of business, the lady does not show many posts about what she does or offers.

Since last year, several victims reportedly reported that Rodríguez Díaz, through a company called “Black Box Investments”was dedicated to swindling people by offering the juicy profit of 30% of the investments made by clients.

According to prosecutors, through this modus operandi managed an alleged scam that exceeds 50 million pesos and at least 50 people affected.

The journalist Addis Burgos did an investigation of this case for the program Declassified, broadcast by CDN in mid-April, for which she spoke with Rodríguez Díaz.

On the day of the interview conducted by the journalist, Sarah claimed to have approximately one million 950 thousand dollars in own earnings in the business he had been running for about three years. However, months before he would have announced to his clients that due to banking and regulatory problems he had been forced to close the operation of his company, left with outstanding debts.

His justification argument before the journalist was that his bank intervened the account in June 2021.

What was your modus operandi?

This “cryptocurrency guru”, who sold herself with skills to grow an account in a matter of hours, further explained that its strategy is to manage investments of his clients in digital banking to whom he promises to return between 20% and 30% of what was invested; the rest belonged to her.

The trick to ensure the “always win” of this girl who supposedly offered the highest percentage that any trader offered in the countrywas based in the investment division in different markets and the money produced was delivered to clients according to the period of time they had affiliated with the “trader”.

“Those who entered first are paid first,” he said in the conversation with the journalist from the Dominican television channel, while explaining that his payrolls are the lists of annual investors who require his services.

accusations

The Santiago Prosecutor’s Office asked the Judicial Office of Permanent Attention Services to impose preventive detention on the leader of a network that scammed more than 50 people with a false investment model that promised to multiply what was contributed through the cryptocurrency market.

In a press release it was reported that investigations by the Public Ministry determined that the accused filed a fictitious business through the entity Black Box Investment EIRL and that, to claim the success of the investment, “he showed an apparent economic solvency, due to the opulent life he exhibited, with purchases of vehicles, sponsorship of events and alleged alternative businesses.”

They also stated that the defendant used false documents to show alleged transactions and investments.

Charges

Based on the testimonial, expert and documentary evidence collected, the investigative body presented against Rodríguez Díaz charges for violation of article 405 of the Dominican Penal Codeas well as by 15 and 18 of Law 53-07, On High Technology Crimes and Crimes.

Also, for violation of article 3, numerals 1, 2, 3 and 4 of Law 155-17 against the Asset Laundering.