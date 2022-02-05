Who is Satoshi Nakamoto, the creator of Bitcoin?

Bitcoin arrived in 2008, but its creator to this day is known only by the pseudonym he chose himself: Satoshi Nakamoto. Many have invented theories about who Satoshi really is, to solve the mystery or, in some cases, to promote their own program, but none have offered a definitive answer.

Satoshi Nakamoto: what we know

The first evidence of Bitcoin we know of today emerged in August 2008, when someone anonymously registered the domain name bitcoin.org.

In October of that year, an author named himself Satoshi Nakamoto published the Bitcoin whitepaper, “Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System” on metzdowd.com, a site for crypto enthusiasts. He explained how a digital currency would work, which its author dubbed Bitcoin.

A few months later, in January 2009, the Bitcoin network came to life. Satoshi Nakamoto released the first version of the software that launched the network and mined the very first Bitcoin. In the very first block of a blockchain which today consists of over 680,000 blocks, Satoshi has inscribed a text message. The message in that so-called “genesis block” reads: “The Times 3 January 2009 Chancellor on brink of second bailout for banks“.

In addition to providing a timestamp for the creation of the Bitcoin, it references an article published by the Times newspaper. The Times’ choice prompted speculation that Satoshi may be based in the UK and that their motivation for creating Bitcoin was related to the instability caused by fractional reserve.

For the next 10 days Nakamoto was the only miner, collecting more than 1 million Bitcoins.

Satoshi was active on the bitcointalk.org forum between November 2009 and December 2010, engaging in a series of discussions with users. Their posts have been carefully studied by onlookers hoping to collect some hints about Satoshi’s identity and philosophy; in one of the latest posts, Satoshi addresses Hal Finney directly, implying that they are separate individuals (although this could, of course, be a ruse): “If you don’t believe me or you don’t understand, I don’t have time to try to convince you, I’m sorry “.

In 2010, Nakamoto handed over control of the repository containing the Bitcoin source code to Gavin Andresen, a software developer. Then, on April 23, 2011, Satoshi Nakamoto sent his last email: “I moved on to other things. She is in good hands with Gavin and everyone“.

All Satoshi Nakamoto’s activity stopped shortly after; Satoshi-linked Bitcoin wallets have not been opened or spent since mid-2009. In 2014, Satoshi’s P2P Foundation account briefly reactivated to announce that “I’m not Dorian Nakamoto,” refuting a Newsweek article mentioning the Japanese-American man as the creator of Bitcoin. Since then, Satoshi has remained silent.

Satoshi Nakamoto: the clues

Many have tried to find out the identity of Satoshi Nakamoto. Satoshi never wrote his name using Japanese kanji characters, making a definitive translation of his name impossible; various attempts to translate the name have included “logic, reason or justice” and “basis”, “clear, witty, wise thinking” and “central origin”.

A (free) translation is “central intelligence”, with some arguing it as proof that Bitcoin is a CIA conspiracy (although it is not clear why the CIA would have blown their cover for a joke).

Some have suggested that the name is an amalgamation of several companies:

Samsung and Toshiba together make Satoshi;

Nakamichi and Motorola together make: Nakamoto

In any case, Satoshi was probably not Japanese. Although a 2012 P2P Foundation profile implies that Nakamoto was a 37-year-old man living in Japan, linguistic quirks like British English spelling and expressions (and the Times’ use in Bitcoin’s genesis block) suggest that Satoshi it may have been of British origin.

A researcher monitored the times Satoshi posted on the bitcointalk.org forum, indicating a “steep decline” in posts between 5:00 and 11:00 Greenwich Time, likely indicating when Satoshi was asleep. And an analysis of the first Bitcoin code indicated that Satoshi may have used a Russian proxy server to mask his identity.

The truth? If he doesn’t tell us his true identity, we’ll never know!