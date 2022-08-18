SUPERSTAR Selena Gomez’s love life has been the talk of the internet for several years.

Between her previous relationship with now-married pop singer Justin Bieber and rumors that she’s dating Marvel star Chris Evans, fans want to know who the Disney Channel alum is dating.

Who is Selena Gomez dating?

Rumors that Selena Gomez and Evans were an item started circulating in late 2021 but were shot down by her on TikTok.

The singer and actress confirmed she was single in a fun video on the online platform in May 2022.

In the video, Gomez films herself saying she’s happy to be single before switching to a shot of four beloved friends as a couple.

This seemed to confirm her single status, which has long been speculated about.

However, rumors of another romance swirled in August 2022, when the actress was spotted getting close to filmmaker Andrea Iervolino.

Footage shared by the Mail Online showed them having fun in Italy.

She was also spotted hanging out with rapper Tyga in August, but it’s unclear if the two are an item.

more Celebrity Relationships

Who did Selena Gomez date?

Over the years, Gomez has had a number of high profile relationships.

Her dating history includes:

The weekend

seven

International entertainer The Weeknd is Selena’s most recent confirmed relationship.

The couple reportedly got together in January 2017, when photos of the two kissing surfaced online.

They confirmed their relationship on Instagram in April 2017 and attended that year’s Met Gala together.

After 10 months of dating, they apparently decided to go their separate ways due to conflicting schedules.

Samuel Krost

seven

Possibly Gomez’s only confirmed boyfriend who isn’t an A-lister, Samuel Krost was just a regular guy when he was photographed holding the star’s hand during a cozy dinner in New York.

It was reported that the couple met through mutual friend Gigi Hadid.

This was before an alleged split with Gigi’s sister, Bella, over Selena moving on from Sam to Bella’s ex, The Weeknd.

Krost confirmed the relationship on Instagram after they broke up in August 2016.

Zedd

seven

Gomez dated Russian-German DJ Anton Zaslavski, known as Zedd, for a brief period in 2015.

That year, Selena confirmed the relationship in a radio interview saying, “I love Anton [Zedd] a lot and I really had a thing with him, which was good. »

However, fellow recording artist Diplo questioned the relationship, suggesting it was a publicity stunt.

justin bieber

seven

Selena had a rollercoaster romance for more than five years with Bieber, which officially ended in 2015.

An on-and-off relationship has seen many ups and downs for both singers.

There were rumors of a possible reunion around 2017 but a year later Justin settled down.

He married Alec Baldwin’s niece, Hailey, and the two are doing well.

Taylor Lautner

seven

Twilight star Taylor Lautner had a short-lived fling with Gomez in 2009.

The pair met in Vancouver while working on separate filming projects.

Things didn’t work out because of the media spotlight, with Gomez telling the US magazine, “We were going out for lunch and dinner, but I knew he had paparazzi following him and I had paparazzi following me… People were going a little mad at us. »

However, she added, “He is so sweet. Taylor made me so happy. I didn’t know I could be so happy. »

Lautner then got engaged at Taylor Dome in 2021.

Nick Jonas

seven

Selena’s first confirmed relationship was with Nick Jonas in 2008.

The couple had been together for a few months, before going their separate ways for unknown reasons.

Gomez confirmed the relationship when Jonas’ sexuality was in question, saying, “I dated him! »

Jonas has since married Indian screen superstar Priyanka Chopra.

The couple started dating in 2018 and got married the same year in Jodphur, India in both traditional Christian and Hindu ceremonies.