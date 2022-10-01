Who is Serena Rossi, the Italian actress who plays Maria in The Wife: biography, career and photos | The wife | Series nnda nnlt | FAME

With the recent premiere of the Italian miniseries “Wife” (original title: “La sposa”), through antenna 3, Many people have been interested in knowing more details about this production directed by Giacomo Campiotti.

In this sense, it is important to identify the main star of fiction, that artist who gives life to the strong and generous Maria Saggese, the young woman who is forced to marry a stranger to save her family from poverty.

Therefore, below, you know who is serena rossi. Discover, thus, the main data on the Biography and the artistic career of the italian actress what makes of Maria in “Wife”.

WHO IS SERENA ROSSI?

serena rossi is a 37-year-old Italian actress who rose to fame thanks to her role as Carmen Catalano in the production “A post to the sun“, of Rai 3. In addition to being an interpreter, she is a singer, television presenter and voice dubber.

The artist comes from an artistic family originally from Montefalcone in Sannio (city located in the province of Campobasso, Molise, Italy). Although as a child she dreamed of being a tour guide, her heritage led her to dedicate herself to acting.

The actress rose to fame thanks to the series “Un posto al sole” (Photo: Serena Rossi / Instagram)

With a great career behind her, she had the honor of being the godmother of the Venice Film Festival 2021. There, he was able to meet stars like Paolo Sorrentino Y Penelope Cruz. The latter had a beautiful gesture with the actress.

“In my speech I talked about Afghan women and their children. In the dinner, [Penélope] She talked to me about it and I told her that she had spoken like a mother. She replied: ‘I listened to you like a mother.’ We started crying. She is a myth to me.”revealed to Corriere della Sera.

Regarding his personal life, he maintains a relationship with his colleague Davide Devenuto since 2008. Both welcomed their first child together in 2016, a little boy named Diego.

PERSONAL DATA OF SERENA ROSSI

Date of birth: August 31, 1985

City of birth: Naples, Italy

Age: 37 years

Occupations: Actress, singer, television presenter and voice dubber

Zodiac sign: Virgo

THE CAREER OF SERENA ROSSI

The actress was part of important projects such as “Squadra Mobile” (2015). Also, she is the voice of Anna in the Italian version of the film Frozen (2013) and the following works based on the successful film Disney.

He has also participated in plays such as “C’era una volta…Scugnizzi”. In addition, she has ventured into music with the records “Love Che” (2006) and “Nella Casa Di Pepe” (2013).

She was the winner ofTale e quale show”, the Italian version of the show “Your face is familiar to me”. In the year 2017, she made her debut as a TV host with the show “Detto fatto”.

Featured Serena Rossi Movies

2011: “Liberarsi – Figli di una rivoluzione minore” as young Teresa

2013: “Frozen” as the voice of Anna

2014: “Song’e Napule” as Marianna

2014: “Winx Club: The Mystery of the Abyss” as the voice of Bloom

2014: “Into the Woods” as the voice of Cinderella, character of Anna Kendrick

2015: ″Frozen Fever” as the voice of Anna

2017: “Olaf’s Frozen Adventure” as the voice of Anna

2018: “Ralph Breaks the Internet” as the voice of Anna

2018: “Mary Poppins Returns” as the voice in Mary Poppins songs

2019: “Frozen II” as the voice of Anna

2021: “La tristezza ha il sonno leggero” as Flor

Serena Rossi is the voice of Anna, one of the protagonists of “Frozen”, in Italy (Photo: Disney)

Series and other productions for television by Serena Rossi

2003: “Rosafuria” as Rosa

2003: “Salvo d’Acquisto” as Francesca

2003–2010: “Un posto al sole” as Carmen Catalano

2013: “Adriano Olivetti – The force of a dream” as Teresa

2014: “Once Upon a Time” as the voice of Anna

2015: “Squadra mobile” as Valeria Goretti

2021: “Mina Settembre” as Mina Settembre

2022: “La sposa” as Maria Saggese

SERENA ROSSI PHOTOS

The actress smiling in a photograph spread through her social networks (Photo: Serena Rossi / Instagram)

Serena Rossi on the cover of a famous Italian magazine (Photo: TU Style)

The Italian actress has an outstanding artistic career (Photo: Serena Rossi / Instagram)

WHEN DID “LA ESPOSA” PREMIERE IN SPAIN?

“Wife” premiered on Wednesday, September 14 by Antenna 3 and released its second episode the Thursday September 15 from 2022. This, in order to compete directly with the Telecinco reality show “Nightmare in Paradise”.

Premiere of the Italian series “The Wife”: Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at 10:45 p.m. (Spain time).

MORE INFORMATION ABOUT “THE WIFE”

TECHNICAL SHEET OF “THE WIFE”

Original Title: The Wife

Year: 2022

Country: Italy

Direction: Giacomo Campiotti

Screenplay: Eleonora Cimpanelli, Antonio Manca, Valia Santella

Story: Eleonora Cimpanelli, Antonio Manca, Giulia Magda Martinez, Valia Santella

Music: Carmine Padula

Production: Endemol Italy, Radiotelevisione Italiana (RAI)

WHO ARE THE CHARACTERS AND ACTORS OF “LA ESPOSA”?

Maria Saggese played by Serena Rossi

Italo Bassi played by Giorgio Marchesi

Vittorio Bassi played by Maurizio Donadoni

Antonio Lo Bianco played by Mario Sgueglia

Giuseppe Saggese played by Matteo Valentini MORE DETAILS HERE.

WHAT HAPPENED AT THE END OF THE SERIES “THE WIFE”?

ATTENTION SPOILERS. in the end of “Wife”, Antonio continues to attack the couple of Italo and María. In view of Victor’s death and debts, the first offered to buy a piece of land to pay the expenses, but there are many traps behind this apparent help: he wants to get closer to Maria and hides key data about the terrain.

Despite the trap Maria ended up rejecting Antonio’s proposal thanks to the actions of Italian. The married couple is increasingly united and plans build a space where the children of the workers can play freely and without problems. MORE DETAILS HERE.