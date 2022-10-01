Who is Serena Rossi, the Italian actress who plays Maria in The Wife: biography, career and photos | The wife | Series nnda nnlt | FAME
With the recent premiere of the Italian miniseries “Wife” (original title: “La sposa”), through antenna 3, Many people have been interested in knowing more details about this production directed by Giacomo Campiotti.
In this sense, it is important to identify the main star of fiction, that artist who gives life to the strong and generous Maria Saggese, the young woman who is forced to marry a stranger to save her family from poverty.
Therefore, below, you know who is serena rossi. Discover, thus, the main data on the Biography and the artistic career of the italian actress what makes of Maria in “Wife”.
WHO IS SERENA ROSSI?
serena rossi is a 37-year-old Italian actress who rose to fame thanks to her role as Carmen Catalano in the production “A post to the sun“, of Rai 3. In addition to being an interpreter, she is a singer, television presenter and voice dubber.
The artist comes from an artistic family originally from Montefalcone in Sannio (city located in the province of Campobasso, Molise, Italy). Although as a child she dreamed of being a tour guide, her heritage led her to dedicate herself to acting.
With a great career behind her, she had the honor of being the godmother of the Venice Film Festival 2021. There, he was able to meet stars like Paolo Sorrentino Y Penelope Cruz. The latter had a beautiful gesture with the actress.
“In my speech I talked about Afghan women and their children. In the dinner, [Penélope] She talked to me about it and I told her that she had spoken like a mother. She replied: ‘I listened to you like a mother.’ We started crying. She is a myth to me.”revealed to Corriere della Sera.
Regarding his personal life, he maintains a relationship with his colleague Davide Devenuto since 2008. Both welcomed their first child together in 2016, a little boy named Diego.
PERSONAL DATA OF SERENA ROSSI
- Date of birth: August 31, 1985
- City of birth: Naples, Italy
- Age: 37 years
- Occupations: Actress, singer, television presenter and voice dubber
- Zodiac sign: Virgo
THE CAREER OF SERENA ROSSI
The actress was part of important projects such as “Squadra Mobile” (2015). Also, she is the voice of Anna in the Italian version of the film Frozen (2013) and the following works based on the successful film Disney.
He has also participated in plays such as “C’era una volta…Scugnizzi”. In addition, she has ventured into music with the records “Love Che” (2006) and “Nella Casa Di Pepe” (2013).
She was the winner ofTale e quale show”, the Italian version of the show “Your face is familiar to me”. In the year 2017, she made her debut as a TV host with the show “Detto fatto”.
Featured Serena Rossi Movies
- 2011: “Liberarsi – Figli di una rivoluzione minore” as young Teresa
- 2013: “Frozen” as the voice of Anna
- 2014: “Song’e Napule” as Marianna
- 2014: “Winx Club: The Mystery of the Abyss” as the voice of Bloom
- 2014: “Into the Woods” as the voice of Cinderella, character of Anna Kendrick
- 2015: ″Frozen Fever” as the voice of Anna
- 2017: “Olaf’s Frozen Adventure” as the voice of Anna
- 2018: “Ralph Breaks the Internet” as the voice of Anna
- 2018: “Mary Poppins Returns” as the voice in Mary Poppins songs
- 2019: “Frozen II” as the voice of Anna
- 2021: “La tristezza ha il sonno leggero” as Flor
Series and other productions for television by Serena Rossi
- 2003: “Rosafuria” as Rosa
- 2003: “Salvo d’Acquisto” as Francesca
- 2003–2010: “Un posto al sole” as Carmen Catalano
- 2013: “Adriano Olivetti – The force of a dream” as Teresa
- 2014: “Once Upon a Time” as the voice of Anna
- 2015: “Squadra mobile” as Valeria Goretti
- 2021: “Mina Settembre” as Mina Settembre
- 2022: “La sposa” as Maria Saggese
SERENA ROSSI PHOTOS
WHEN DID “LA ESPOSA” PREMIERE IN SPAIN?
“Wife” premiered on Wednesday, September 14 by Antenna 3 and released its second episode the Thursday September 15 from 2022. This, in order to compete directly with the Telecinco reality show “Nightmare in Paradise”.
- Premiere of the Italian series “The Wife”: Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at 10:45 p.m. (Spain time).
MORE INFORMATION ABOUT “THE WIFE”
TECHNICAL SHEET OF “THE WIFE”
- Original Title: The Wife
- Year: 2022
- Country: Italy
- Direction: Giacomo Campiotti
- Screenplay: Eleonora Cimpanelli, Antonio Manca, Valia Santella
- Story: Eleonora Cimpanelli, Antonio Manca, Giulia Magda Martinez, Valia Santella
- Music: Carmine Padula
- Production: Endemol Italy, Radiotelevisione Italiana (RAI)
WHO ARE THE CHARACTERS AND ACTORS OF “LA ESPOSA”?
- Maria Saggese played by Serena Rossi
- Italo Bassi played by Giorgio Marchesi
- Vittorio Bassi played by Maurizio Donadoni
- Antonio Lo Bianco played by Mario Sgueglia
- Giuseppe Saggese played by Matteo Valentini MORE DETAILS HERE.
WHAT HAPPENED AT THE END OF THE SERIES “THE WIFE”?
ATTENTION SPOILERS. in the end of “Wife”, Antonio continues to attack the couple of Italo and María. In view of Victor’s death and debts, the first offered to buy a piece of land to pay the expenses, but there are many traps behind this apparent help: he wants to get closer to Maria and hides key data about the terrain.
Despite the trap Maria ended up rejecting Antonio’s proposal thanks to the actions of Italian. The married couple is increasingly united and plans build a space where the children of the workers can play freely and without problems. MORE DETAILS HERE.