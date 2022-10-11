News

Who is Sergei Surovikin, the Russian general accused of destroying Aleppo and now commanding Moscow’s offensive in Ukraine

Sergei Surovikin and Vladimir Putin in 2017.

Surovikin was decorated in 2017 by Putin for his military services in Syria.

Russian President Vladimir Putin put one of his most prominent men at the forefront of the war in Ukraine this weekend.

Sergei Surovikina general of the Russian army, was appointed on Saturday “commander of the Joint Group of Troops in the area of ​​special military operation”, as the Kremlin calls the invasion of his neighboring country.

With this decision, Moscow gave a message within its war strategy hours after the partial collapse of the Crimean bridge occurred in the early hours of Saturday by the explosion of a truck that caused the fire of seven fuel tanks.

Ukraine took no responsibility for the incident.

