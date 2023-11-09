Who is ‘Sexiest Man Alive’ Patrick Dempsey’s wife Jillian? The celebrity makeup artist met her husband in the ’90s and counts Jennifer Lawrence, Sofia Coppola and Kristen Stewart among her clients.

“I’m glad it’s happening at this point in my life,” he told People. “It’s nice to get recognition, and definitely blows my ego a little bit, but it gives me a platform to use it for something positive.”

gray’s anatomy The 57-year-old actor has long been considered one of the hottest men in Hollywood, and now he joins his castmates Brad Pitt, Chris Evans, Michael B. Joins Jordan and George Clooney, who have held the title in the past.

So who is the lucky lady who has been with him for more than two decades – and could she be next George and Amal Clooney Is this a power couple? Here’s all you need to know about Patrick Dempsey’s talented wife, Jillian Dempsey:

Jillian Dempsey is a celebrity makeup artist

Jillian Dempsey is an in-demand celebrity makeup artist. Photo: @jilliandempsey/Instagram

Jillian Dempsey is a renowned makeup artist who works with a roster of A-list clients.

Per People, he has been in the business since the 1990s and as seen on his Instagram profile, he has worked with celebrities including Kristen Stewart. Jennifer Lawrence And Sofia Coppola Over the years, among others.

She is behind two makeup brands

Jillian Dempsey has created two makeup brands. Photo: @jilliandempsey/Instagram

The entrepreneur has established two makeup brands. The first was called Deluxe Beauty, then according to People, they launched a better-named brand in 2014.

Jillian Dempsey (right) and Reese Witherspoon’s daughter, Ava Phillippe. Photo: @jilliandempsey/Instagram

“With my first brand, Deluxe Beauty, I couldn’t do anything that was natural. The cost of the stuff must have been very high,” she told Beauty Independent in 2021. ”I wanted to make my current brand cruelty-free and vegan by using natural and organic ingredients where I could find the ingredients and find it really easy to use. ,

she surrounds herself with animals

Jillian and Patrick Dempsey are a match made in Hollywood heaven. Photo: @jilliandempsey/Instagram

Jillian is clearly an animal lover. In 2014, she told The Cut that her favorite smell was the smell of her farm animals, before revealing that she had 14 pets. “I have 14 animals… two donkeys (Mabel and Styx), my pig (Hank), three goats (Larry, Moe and Juliet), four chickens, a tortoise (Clover), three rabbits, plus three rabbits at home Dogs and four lizards,” she told the publication.

How did she meet Patrick Dempsey?

Jillian and Patrick Dempsey have three children. Photo: @jilliandempsey/Instagram

Patrick and Jillian Dempsey’s love story could have been taken right out of the pages of a romance novel.

According to British media, they first met when Magic The actor arrived at Jillian’s hair salon for an appointment. “I was surprised,” she told People, “but at the same time, I was happy because he was so sweet.”

Jillian and Patrick Dempsey got married in 1999. Photo: @jilliandempsey/Instagram

They began dating around 1997 and tied the knot two years later in 1999 at the Dempsey family home in Maine.

She has three children with Patrick Dempsey

Jillian and Patrick Dempsey have stayed together despite a setback in 2015. Photo: @jilliandempsey/Instagram

The Dempseys have three children together. Their first child, Tallulah Fife, arrived in 2002, and they had twin boys Darby Galen and Sullivan Patrick in 2007.

However, Jillian and Patrick had their ups and downs. According to British media, they briefly separated in 2015, when Jillian filed for divorce. But things worked out in the end and after a few years of couple’s therapy they got back together. Now it seems as if they are stronger than ever.